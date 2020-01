Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction England Women vs India Women Women’s Tri-Nation Series 2020 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Eliminator EN-W vs IN-W in Canberra: The Australia T20I Tri-nation series can be considered as the training ground for the Women’s T20 World Cup starting next month. India, who made it to the semi-finals in the last edition will be up against the finalists Australia and England in this Tri-Series. A total of seven matches will be played in this series including the final. The first three games will be hosted by Canberra’s Manuka Oval.

TOSS – The toss between England Women and India Women will take place at 7:50 AM IST on January 31.

Time: 8:40 PM IST.

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Taniya Bhatia

Batswomen – Smriti Mandhana (captain), Shafali Verma, Danni Wyatt

All-Rounders – Katherine Brunt, Shikha Pandey, Deepti Sharma, Nat Sciver (vice-captain)

Bowlers – Kate Cross, Radha Yadav, Sophie Ecclestone

Captain Options – Nat Sciver, Smriti Mandhana, Danni Wyatt

Vice-captain options – Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Tammy Beaumont

EN-W vs IN-W Predicted XIs:

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Danni Wyatt, Amy Jones (WK), Nat Sciver, Heather Knight (C), Fran Wilson, Katherine Brunt, Georgia Elwiss, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Veda Krishnamurthy, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gaekwad/Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav

EN-W vs IN-W SQUADS:

England Women: Danielle Wyatt, Amy Ellen Jones(w), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight(c), Natalie Sciver, Katherine Brunt, Lauren Winfield, Georgia Elwiss, Anya Shrubsole, Kate Cross, Fran Wilson, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Freya Davies, Mady Villiers

India Women: Harleen Deol, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Nuzhat Parween, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh

