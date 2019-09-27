Rated as one of the finest wicketkeepers in the history of women’s game – Sarah Taylor has announced her retirement from international cricket after a long battle with anxiety and other health conditions. Despite a fantastic cricketing career, Sarah has recently struggled lately to manage the workload of international routine which seems to have got the better of English batswoman.

Sarah made her England debut at the age of 17 in 2006 against India, she went on to make 226 appearances for the national side in all formats of the game. Apart from developing a reputation for herself as one of most magnetic wicketkeeper’s in the women’s game, the 30-year-old scored 6533 runs in England shirt which put her second on the all-time list of run-scorers. Charlotte Edwards is the highest run-getter for England with a tally of 10,273 runs in internationals.

In 2006 my dream came true and I beam with pride at what I’ve achieved over the years, alongside the best players and people. It is the right time for me and my health to retire, but I have loved every minute in an England shirt. Thank you to everyone for supporting me ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8MdTqpgmWe — Sarah Taylor (@Sarah_Taylor30) September 27, 2019



During her 14-year long career, Sarah impressed everyone with her innovative style of keeping and sharp reflexes earning her applauds from all corners of the cricketing world. She effected 232 dismissals which is the highest in the history of women’s game across all three formats of cricket.

Talking about her decision which she made in the wake of a difficult Ashes campaign in which she scored just six runs in three matches, Taylor said: “This has been a tough decision but I know it’s the right one, for me and for my health moving forward. I can’t thank my team-mates enough, both past and present, and the ECB for being supporters and friends along my journey.

“Playing for England and getting to wear the shirt for so long has been a dream come true and I have been blessed with so many great moments throughout my career. From making my debut in 2006, to Ashes wins, and of course the World Cup final at Lord’s, to name just a few.

“I’ve also been blessed with travelling the world and making lifelong friends along the way.”

More to follow.