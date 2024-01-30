Home

England's Barmy Army ROASTS Jimmy Anderson With GOAT Reference Ahead of Vizag Test

New Delhi: England’s Barmy Army roasted speedster Jimmy Anderson after India’s loss in the 1st Test match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The Barmy Army are the supporters of the England cricket team. They born in 1994, and currently they have evolved into a well-organised, official travel agency and tour operator.

Barmy Army members are currently in India to showcase their support to their team England who are playing a five-Test match series against India. Recently, they were spotted in Hyderabad where England played the first game and beat India by 28 runs.

Now, The members of the Barmy Army shared a post on social media from Hyderabad, where they were recording a video of ‘GOAT’ calling her Jimmy and the clip went viral on the social sphere, here is the video:

Jimmy Anderson walking around Hyderabad this morning 🐐#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/ConoXoM8ON — England’s Barmy Army 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) January 30, 2024

England and India will now face each other in the second Test which will be played at Dr. Y.S.Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium – Visakhapatnam from February 02.

Hosts India will be playing without Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul because of injuries in the 1st Test match.

“Jadeja sustained a hamstring injury during play on Day 4 of the first Test in Hyderabad. Rahul complained of right quadriceps pain. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring the progress of the duo,” the BCCI said in a release.

Meanwhile, the Men’s Selection Committee have added Sarfaraz Khan, Sourabh Kumar and Washington Sundar to India’s squad. Meanwhile, this was the maiden call for Sarfaraz in the Test squad.

