England’s Playing XI May Include Just One Seamer vs India During 1st Test in Hyderabad – REPORT

Ind vs Eng: Has Brendon McCullum and Stokes found something in the pitch that has tempted them to think in this fashion?

Ben Stokes will lead England against India in Tests. (Image: ECB)

Hyderabad: At Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International stadium, the pitch usually has something for the bowlers and the batters. But, with a day to go for the first Test versus India, England may actually opt for merely one seamer and play three spinners. As per a report in the Telegraph, Ben Stokes-led England is likely to field Mark Wood as the sole fast bowler in the XI. Would this be a good idea? Has Brendon McCullum and Stokes found something in the pitch that has tempted them to think in this fashion? We will get all the answers to the questions in less than a day.

England’s Likely Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (capt), Ben Foakes, Rehan Ahmed, Mark Wood, Jack Leach, Tom Hartley.

