ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Hosts England is on a high after they got their ICC World Cup 2019 campaign off to a flyer after hammering South Africa by 104 runs. Star from the opening match, Ben Stokes (89 off 79 balls) took to his social media handle to share an old picture of English cricketers, Jos Buttler, Joe Root, and James Vince along with himself. The picture got the fans excited who started to comment on the post. The comments were majorly talking about how Joe Root still looks the same and there is no stark change in his appearance.

Here is Ben Stokes’ post:

Here is how Root faced the heat, thanks to Stokes.

Were both photos of Root taken this year? — Mike Donovan (@bsamikey) June 1, 2019

Younger Root looks like cercei. — Danyal ali (@Danyala32949225) June 1, 2019

Root still looks like a baby 😂 — Akshay Sharma (@akshaypasu) June 1, 2019

Root doesn’t look that much different. — David Wyatt (@DavidWyatt_) June 1, 2019

Oh God! @root66 Looks so scary!

Can’t Identify him as Today’s Joe root! 🙈🙈 — Tasin (@RezwanShahriyar) June 1, 2019

Joe root looks like Cersei Lannister 😂 — Akshay Tyagi (@Akki_tyagi) June 1, 2019

Joe hasnt changed at all — karl scott (@kwscott29) June 1, 2019

Joe root has the same expression. — Keerthana Nair 🇮🇳 (@KeerthanaNair1) June 1, 2019

Meanwhile, England will now lock horns against Pakistan on June 3. Not so long back, England whitewashed Pakistan 4-0 in the UK which means they will have the upper hand. Pakistan, on the other hand, were humiliated by the Windies. It was Pakistan’s 11th straight loss in ODI cricket.