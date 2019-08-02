England vs Australia, 1st Test: English fans drew flak for their ‘disgusting’ reaction after Australia’s premier batsman Steve Smith got to his 24th Test ton during the 1st Ashes test at Edgbaston on a tricky pitch. It was one of the best Test innings ever as Smith had to grind it out on a lively wicket with Broad, Woakes on fire. As wickets fell at the other end, Smith remained unperturbed by the situation as he kept battling it out. English fans were not ready to let off Smith easily as they took out yellow sandpaper and booed him. It became ugly when the crowd did the same after he reached a brilliant ton.

Here is how fans slammed the English crowd for their gesture towards a champion batsman:

Smith is a brilliant cricketer and has performed well for Australia. He has paid his dues for the ball tampering misdemeanor. England fans should be ashamed for booing his first half century of the competition. #Ashes https://t.co/DC6BIYw2K9 — DavidCarver (@DavidCarver) August 1, 2019

It is disgusting that English crowed is booing this fighting knock. Well played Smith, you deserved this century! #Ashes — Siddharth Chhaya🇮🇳 (@siddtalks) August 1, 2019

English crowd is booing Steve Smith as he completes his century. Not at all acceptable. #ENGvsAUS — Indian Sloth (@canikhilesh) August 1, 2019

The people booing Steve Smith when he went to his century don’t belong at cricket! He’s served his punishment so get over it & grow up #bbccricket — Ian (@Mancman10) August 1, 2019

It was probably fair enough to boo Steve Smith in the immediate aftermath of the ball tampering, but pretty pathetic that some at Edgbaston were booing him today. Should have been applauding a great century.. — Malcolm Robertson (@RobboITV) August 1, 2019

Smith scored 144 off 219 balls to take Australia to a position of respectability. Smith also became only the second batsman to get 24th Test hundred in just 118 innings. Only legendary Australia batsman Don Bradman (66) achieved that feat in lesser innings than Smith. He surpassed the likes of Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar to achieve the landmark.