England vs Australia, 1st Test: English fans drew flak for their ‘disgusting’ reaction after Australia’s premier batsman Steve Smith got to his 24th Test ton during the 1st Ashes test at Edgbaston on a tricky pitch. It was one of the best Test innings ever as Smith had to grind it out on a lively wicket with Broad, Woakes on fire. As wickets fell at the other end, Smith remained unperturbed by the situation as he kept battling it out. English fans were not ready to let off Smith easily as they took out yellow sandpaper and booed him. It became ugly when the crowd did the same after he reached a brilliant ton.
Here is how fans slammed the English crowd for their gesture towards a champion batsman:
Smith scored 144 off 219 balls to take Australia to a position of respectability. Smith also became only the second batsman to get 24th Test hundred in just 118 innings. Only legendary Australia batsman Don Bradman (66) achieved that feat in lesser innings than Smith. He surpassed the likes of Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar to achieve the landmark.