London: According to ESPN Cricinfo, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are still adamant and have not thought about postponement which has irked the senior players and support staff.Also Read - Ashes Will be One of my Last Cracks: Australia Pace Bowler James Pattinson

“The prospect of England fielding a significantly under-strength squad in the Ashes would appear to have grown following talks between the team and officials at the ECB,” the website reported. Also Read - IND vs ENG: Sourav Ganguly Wants Rescheduled Manchester Test to be 'Fifth of Series' And Not One Off

The players have been left disappointed because of ECB’s refusal to even countenance a partial or even complete postponement of the tour. Also Read - England Test Captain Joe Root Voted ICC Men's Player of The Month For August

“As a result, they are considering their options. One of those options is understood to be the entire team – including coaching and support staff – taking a collective decision to boycott the tour.

“While the players appear, in general, fairly sanguine about the prospect of a two-week quarantine for themselves, they are reluctant to put their families through it. And with some players away for the best part of four months (the IPL being followed by the T20 World Cup and the Ashes), they are understandably reluctant not to see their families for the entire period,” it stated.

The type of quarantine has also angered the English players.

“The nature of the quarantine is also understood to have disappointed the players. Although there has been talk of allowing them the use of a resort hotel on the Gold Coast, it is now understood they are likely to be permitted only two or three hours out of their hotel rooms each day for training.

“There is also a possibility the squad will be obliged to remain in some sort of ‘bubble’ throughout the tour to avoid difficulties in moving between states. Families, meanwhile, could still be required to undergo a ‘hard’ quarantine involving 14 days in a hotel room,” it also reported.