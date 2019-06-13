Champions Manchester City begin the defence of their Premier League title away at West Ham, while Manchester United will host Chelsea in a blockbuster meeting to start the campaign after next season’s fixtures were revealed on Thursday. Runners-up and Champions League winners Liverpool begin with a home game to newly-promoted Norwich. Last season’s top two meet at Anfield on November 9 with the return at the Etihad scheduled for April 4, subject to TV confirmation.
City will be confident of a fruitful start after scoring four times in each of their last three visits to the London Stadium, but face a tougher clash when Champions League finalists Tottenham Hotspur visit the Etihad on the second weekend of the season.
The upcoming EPL season will be the first to have a brief mid-season break which will be in the month of February. A set of fixtures will be spread over a two-week period in that month implying that all the clubs will get a week off.
Here is the complete schedule of EPL 2019/20 fixtures:-
August 9
Liverpool v Norwich City
August 10
West Ham v Man City
AFC Bournemouth v Sheffield United
Burnley v Southampton
Crystal Palace v Everton
Leicester City v Wolves
Watford v Brighton
Spurs v Aston Villa
August 11
Newcastle United v Arsenal
Man Utd v Chelsea
August 17
Arsenal v Burnley
Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth
Brighton v West Ham
Chelsea v Leicester City
Everton v Watford
Man City v Spurs
Norwich City v Newcastle United
Sheffield United v Crystal Palace
Southampton v Liverpool
Wolves v Man Utd
August 24
AFC Bournemouth v Man City
Aston Villa v Everton
Brighton v Southampton
Liverpool v Arsenal
Man Utd v Crystal Palace
Norwich City v Chelsea
Sheffield United v Leicester City
Spurs v Newcastle United
Watford v West Ham
Wolves v Burnley
August 31
Arsenal v Spurs
Burnley v Liverpool
Chelsea v Sheffield United
Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
Everton v Wolves
Leicester City v AFC Bournemouth
Man City v Brighton
Newcastle United v Watford
Southampton v Man Utd
West Ham v Norwich City
September 14
AFC Bournemouth v Everton
Aston Villa v West Ham
Brighton v Burnley
Liverpool v Newcastle United
Man Utd v Leicester City
Norwich City v Man City
Sheffield United v Southampton
Spurs v Crystal Palace
Watford v Arsenal
Wolves v Chelsea
September 21
Arsenal v Aston Villa
Burnley v Norwich City
Chelsea v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v Wolves
Everton v Sheffield United
Leicester City v Spurs
Man City v Watford
Newcastle United v Brighton
Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
West Ham v Man Utd
September 28
AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
Aston Villa v Burnley
Chelsea v Brighton
Crystal Palace v Norwich City
Everton v Man City
Leicester City v Newcastle United
Man Utd v Arsenal
Sheffield United v Liverpool
Spurs v Southampton
Wolves v Watford
October 5
Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
Brighton v Spurs
Burnley v Everton
Liverpool v Leicester City
Man City v Wolves
Newcastle United v Man Utd
Norwich City v Aston Villa
Southampton v Chelsea
Watford v Sheffield United
West Ham v Crystal Palace
October 19
AFC Bournemouth v Norwich City
Aston Villa v Brighton
Chelsea v Newcastle United
Crystal Palace v Man City
Everton v West Ham
Leicester City v Burnley
Man Utd v Liverpool
Sheffield United v Arsenal
Spurs v Watford
Wolves v Southampton
October 26
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Everton
Burnley v Chelsea
Liverpool v Spurs
Man City v Aston Villa
Newcastle United v Wolves
Norwich City v Man Utd
Southampton v Leicester City
Watford v AFC Bournemouth
West Ham v Sheffield United
November 2
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Arsenal v Wolves
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Brighton v Norwich City
Crystal Palace v Leicester City
Everton v Spurs
Man City v Southampton
Sheffield United v Burnley
Watford v Chelsea
West Ham v Newcastle United
November 9
Burnley v West Ham
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Leicester City v Arsenal
Liverpool v Man City
Man Utd v Brighton
Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth
Norwich City v Watford
Southampton v Everton
Spurs v Sheffield United
Wolves v Aston Villa
November 23
AFC Bournemouth v Wolves
Arsenal v Southampton
Aston Villa v Newcastle United
Brighton v Leicester City
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v Norwich City
Man City v Chelsea
Sheffield United v Man Utd
Watford v Burnley
West Ham v Spurs
November 30
Burnley v Crystal Palace
Chelsea v West Ham
Leicester City v Everton
Liverpool v Brighton
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Newcastle United v Man City
Norwich City v Arsenal
Southampton v Watford
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
Wolves v Sheffield United
December 3
Arsenal v Brighton
Burnley v Man City
Leicester City v Watford
Sheffield United v Newcastle United
Wolves v West Ham
Man Utd v Spurs
December 4
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Southampton v Norwich City
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Liverpool v Everton
December 7
AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
Aston Villa v Leicester City
Brighton v Wolves
Everton v Chelsea
Man City v Man Utd
Newcastle United v Southampton
Norwich City v Sheffield United
Spurs v Burnley
Watford v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Arsenal
December 14
Arsenal v Man City
Burnley v Newcastle United
Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Leicester City v Norwich City
Liverpool v Watford
Man Utd v Everton
Sheffield United v Aston Villa
Southampton v West Ham
Wolves v Spurs
December 21
AFC Bournemouth v Burnley
Aston Villa v Southampton
Brighton v Sheffield United
Everton v Arsenal
Man City v Leicester City
Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
Norwich City v Wolves
Spurs v Chelsea
Watford v Man Utd
West Ham v Liverpool
December 26
AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal
Aston Villa v Norwich City
Chelsea v Southampton
Crystal Palace v West Ham
Everton v Burnley
Leicester City v Liverpool
Man Utd v Newcastle United
Sheffield United v Watford
Spurs v Brighton
Wolves v Man City
December 26
Arsenal v Chelsea
Brighton v AFC Bournemouth
Burnley v Man Utd
Liverpool v Wolves
Man City v Sheffield United
Newcastle United v Everton
Norwich City v Spurs
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Watford v Aston Villa
West Ham v Leicester City
January 1
Arsenal v Man Utd
Brighton v Chelsea
Burnley v Aston Villa
Liverpool v Sheffield United
Man City v Everton
Newcastle United v Leicester City
Norwich City v Crystal Palace
Southampton v Spurs
Watford v Wolves
West Ham v AFC Bournemouth
January 11 (2020)
AFC Bournemouth v Watford
Aston Villa v Man City
Chelsea v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Everton v Brighton
Leicester City v Southampton
Man Utd v Norwich City
Sheffield United v West Ham
Spurs v Liverpool
Wolves v Newcastle United
January 18 (2020)
Arsenal v Sheffield United
Brighton v Aston Villa
Burnley v Leicester City
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man City v Crystal Palace
Newcastle United v Chelsea
Norwich City v AFC Bournemouth
Southampton v Wolves
Watford v Spurs
West Ham v Everton
January 21 (2020)
AFC Bournemouth v Brighton
Aston Villa v Watford
Everton v Newcastle United
Leicester City v West Ham
Sheffield United v Man City
Wolves v Liverpool
Man Utd v Burnley
January 22 (2020)
Chelsea v Arsenal
Spurs v Norwich City
Crystal Palace v Southampton
February 1
AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa
Burnley v Arsenal
Crystal Palace v Sheffield United
Leicester City v Chelsea
Liverpool v Southampton
Man Utd v Wolves
Newcastle United v Norwich City
Spurs v Man City
Watford v Everton
West Ham v Brighton
8/15 February 2020 (As part of the 2019/20 mid-season player break, five of the matches will take place on the weekend commencing 8 February and five on the weekend commencing 15 February)
Arsenal v Newcastle United
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brighton v Watford
Chelsea v Man Utd
Everton v Crystal Palace
Man City v West Ham
Norwich City v Liverpool
Sheffield United v AFC Bournemouth
Southampton v Burnley
Wolves v Leicester City
February 22
Arsenal v Everton
Burnley v AFC Bournemouth
Chelsea v Spurs
Crystal Palace v Newcastle United
Leicester City v Man City
Liverpool v West Ham
Man Utd v Watford
Sheffield United v Brighton
Southampton v Aston Villa
Wolves v Norwich City
February 29
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Aston Villa v Sheffield United
Brighton v Crystal Palace
Everton v Man Utd
Man City v Arsenal
Newcastle United v Burnley
Norwich City v Leicester City
Spurs v Wolves
Watford v Liverpool
West Ham v Southampton
March 7
Arsenal v West Ham
Burnley v Spurs
Chelsea v Everton
Crystal Palace v Watford
Leicester City v Aston Villa
Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth
Man Utd v Man City
Sheffield United v Norwich City
Southampton v Newcastle United
Wolves v Brighton
March 14
AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v Chelsea
Brighton v Arsenal
Everton v Liverpool
Man City v Burnley
Newcastle United v Sheffield United
Norwich City v Southampton
Spurs v Man Utd
Watford v Leicester City
West Ham v Wolves
March 21
Burnley v Watford
Chelsea v Man City
Leicester City v Brighton
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Man Utd v Sheffield United
Newcastle United v Aston Villa
Norwich City v Everton
Southampton v Arsenal
Spurs v West Ham
Wolves v AFC Bournemouth
April 4
AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United
Arsenal v Norwich City
Aston Villa v Wolves
Brighton v Man Utd
Crystal Palace v Burnley
Everton v Leicester City
Man City v Liverpool
Sheffield United v Spurs
Watford v Southampton
West Ham v Chelsea
April 11
Burnley v Sheffield United
Chelsea v Watford
Leicester City v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth
Newcastle United v West Ham
Norwich City v Brighton
Southampton v Manchester City
Spurs v Everton
Wolves v Arsenal
April 18
AFC Bournemouth v Spurs
Arsenal v Leicester City
Aston Villa v Man Utd
Brighton v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Everton v Southampton
Man City v Newcastle United
Sheffield United v Wolves
Watford v Norwich City
West Ham v Burnley
April 25
AFC Bournemouth v Leicester City
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Man City
Liverpool v Burnley
Man Utd v Southampton
Norwich City v West Ham
Sheffield United v Chelsea
Spurs v Arsenal
Watford v Newcastle United
Wolves v Everton
May 2
Arsenal v Liverpool
Burnley v Wolves
Chelsea v Norwich City
Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Everton v Aston Villa
Leicester City v Sheffield United
Man City v AFC Bournemouth
Newcastle United v Spurs
Southampton v Brighton
West Ham v Watford
May 9
AFC Bournemouth v Southampton
Aston Villa v Arsenal
Brighton v Newcastle United
Liverpool v Chelsea
Man Utd v West Ham
Norwich City v Burnley
Sheffield United v Everton
Spurs v Leicester City
Watford v Man City
Wolves v Crystal Palace
May 17
Arsenal v Watford
Burnley v Brighton
Chelsea v Wolves
Crystal Palace v Spurs
Everton v AFC Bournemouth
Leicester City v Man Utd
Man City v Norwich City
Newcastle United v Liverpool
Southampton v Sheffield United
West Ham v Aston Villa
Liverpool v Norwich City
City only edged Liverpool by a point in last season’s thrilling duel but would appear to have the easier run-in this time round should the title go down to the wire once more. Pep Guardiola’s men do not face any teams who finished in the top half last season in their final six matches, following the visit of Liverpool.
In contrast, the European champions travel to Arsenal and host Chelsea before a visit to Newcastle in their final three games of the campaign.
For the first time in Premier League history, the clubs will get a short mid-season break in February. Over a two-week period, there will be only five matches on one weekend, with the other five games taking place the following weekend, ensuring that each team gets one week off.
