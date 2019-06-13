Champions Manchester City begin the defence of their Premier League title away at West Ham, while Manchester United will host Chelsea in a blockbuster meeting to start the campaign after next season’s fixtures were revealed on Thursday. Runners-up and Champions League winners Liverpool begin with a home game to newly-promoted Norwich. Last season’s top two meet at Anfield on November 9 with the return at the Etihad scheduled for April 4, subject to TV confirmation.

City will be confident of a fruitful start after scoring four times in each of their last three visits to the London Stadium, but face a tougher clash when Champions League finalists Tottenham Hotspur visit the Etihad on the second weekend of the season.

The upcoming EPL season will be the first to have a brief mid-season break which will be in the month of February. A set of fixtures will be spread over a two-week period in that month implying that all the clubs will get a week off.

Here is the complete schedule of EPL 2019/20 fixtures:-

August 9

Liverpool v Norwich City

August 10

West Ham v Man City

AFC Bournemouth v Sheffield United

Burnley v Southampton

Crystal Palace v Everton

Leicester City v Wolves

Watford v Brighton

Spurs v Aston Villa

August 11

Newcastle United v Arsenal

Man Utd v Chelsea

August 17

Arsenal v Burnley

Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth

Brighton v West Ham

Chelsea v Leicester City

Everton v Watford

Man City v Spurs

Norwich City v Newcastle United

Sheffield United v Crystal Palace

Southampton v Liverpool

Wolves v Man Utd

August 24

AFC Bournemouth v Man City

Aston Villa v Everton

Brighton v Southampton

Liverpool v Arsenal

Man Utd v Crystal Palace

Norwich City v Chelsea

Sheffield United v Leicester City

Spurs v Newcastle United

Watford v West Ham

Wolves v Burnley

August 31

Arsenal v Spurs

Burnley v Liverpool

Chelsea v Sheffield United

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Everton v Wolves

Leicester City v AFC Bournemouth

Man City v Brighton

Newcastle United v Watford

Southampton v Man Utd

West Ham v Norwich City

September 14

AFC Bournemouth v Everton

Aston Villa v West Ham

Brighton v Burnley

Liverpool v Newcastle United

Man Utd v Leicester City

Norwich City v Man City

Sheffield United v Southampton

Spurs v Crystal Palace

Watford v Arsenal

Wolves v Chelsea

September 21

Arsenal v Aston Villa

Burnley v Norwich City

Chelsea v Liverpool

Crystal Palace v Wolves

Everton v Sheffield United

Leicester City v Spurs

Man City v Watford

Newcastle United v Brighton

Southampton v AFC Bournemouth

West Ham v Man Utd

September 28

AFC Bournemouth v West Ham

Aston Villa v Burnley

Chelsea v Brighton

Crystal Palace v Norwich City

Everton v Man City

Leicester City v Newcastle United

Man Utd v Arsenal

Sheffield United v Liverpool

Spurs v Southampton

Wolves v Watford

October 5

Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth

Brighton v Spurs

Burnley v Everton

Liverpool v Leicester City

Man City v Wolves

Newcastle United v Man Utd

Norwich City v Aston Villa

Southampton v Chelsea

Watford v Sheffield United

West Ham v Crystal Palace

October 19

AFC Bournemouth v Norwich City

Aston Villa v Brighton

Chelsea v Newcastle United

Crystal Palace v Man City

Everton v West Ham

Leicester City v Burnley

Man Utd v Liverpool

Sheffield United v Arsenal

Spurs v Watford

Wolves v Southampton

October 26

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Brighton v Everton

Burnley v Chelsea

Liverpool v Spurs

Man City v Aston Villa

Newcastle United v Wolves

Norwich City v Man Utd

Southampton v Leicester City

Watford v AFC Bournemouth

West Ham v Sheffield United

November 2

AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd

Arsenal v Wolves

Aston Villa v Liverpool

Brighton v Norwich City

Crystal Palace v Leicester City

Everton v Spurs

Man City v Southampton

Sheffield United v Burnley

Watford v Chelsea

West Ham v Newcastle United

November 9

Burnley v West Ham

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Leicester City v Arsenal

Liverpool v Man City

Man Utd v Brighton

Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth

Norwich City v Watford

Southampton v Everton

Spurs v Sheffield United

Wolves v Aston Villa

November 23

AFC Bournemouth v Wolves

Arsenal v Southampton

Aston Villa v Newcastle United

Brighton v Leicester City

Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Everton v Norwich City

Man City v Chelsea

Sheffield United v Man Utd

Watford v Burnley

West Ham v Spurs

November 30

Burnley v Crystal Palace

Chelsea v West Ham

Leicester City v Everton

Liverpool v Brighton

Man Utd v Aston Villa

Newcastle United v Man City

Norwich City v Arsenal

Southampton v Watford

Spurs v AFC Bournemouth

Wolves v Sheffield United

December 3

Arsenal v Brighton

Burnley v Man City

Leicester City v Watford

Sheffield United v Newcastle United

Wolves v West Ham

Man Utd v Spurs

December 4

Chelsea v Aston Villa

Southampton v Norwich City

Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth

Liverpool v Everton

December 7

AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool

Aston Villa v Leicester City

Brighton v Wolves

Everton v Chelsea

Man City v Man Utd

Newcastle United v Southampton

Norwich City v Sheffield United

Spurs v Burnley

Watford v Crystal Palace

West Ham v Arsenal

December 14

Arsenal v Man City

Burnley v Newcastle United

Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth

Crystal Palace v Brighton

Leicester City v Norwich City

Liverpool v Watford

Man Utd v Everton

Sheffield United v Aston Villa

Southampton v West Ham

Wolves v Spurs

December 21

AFC Bournemouth v Burnley

Aston Villa v Southampton

Brighton v Sheffield United

Everton v Arsenal

Man City v Leicester City

Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

Norwich City v Wolves

Spurs v Chelsea

Watford v Man Utd

West Ham v Liverpool

December 26

AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal

Aston Villa v Norwich City

Chelsea v Southampton

Crystal Palace v West Ham

Everton v Burnley

Leicester City v Liverpool

Man Utd v Newcastle United

Sheffield United v Watford

Spurs v Brighton

Wolves v Man City

December 26

Arsenal v Chelsea

Brighton v AFC Bournemouth

Burnley v Man Utd

Liverpool v Wolves

Man City v Sheffield United

Newcastle United v Everton

Norwich City v Spurs

Southampton v Crystal Palace

Watford v Aston Villa

West Ham v Leicester City

January 1

Arsenal v Man Utd

Brighton v Chelsea

Burnley v Aston Villa

Liverpool v Sheffield United

Man City v Everton

Newcastle United v Leicester City

Norwich City v Crystal Palace

Southampton v Spurs

Watford v Wolves

West Ham v AFC Bournemouth

January 11 (2020)

AFC Bournemouth v Watford

Aston Villa v Man City

Chelsea v Burnley

Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Everton v Brighton

Leicester City v Southampton

Man Utd v Norwich City

Sheffield United v West Ham

Spurs v Liverpool

Wolves v Newcastle United

January 18 (2020)

Arsenal v Sheffield United

Brighton v Aston Villa

Burnley v Leicester City

Liverpool v Man Utd

Man City v Crystal Palace

Newcastle United v Chelsea

Norwich City v AFC Bournemouth

Southampton v Wolves

Watford v Spurs

West Ham v Everton

January 21 (2020)

AFC Bournemouth v Brighton

Aston Villa v Watford

Everton v Newcastle United

Leicester City v West Ham

Sheffield United v Man City

Wolves v Liverpool

Man Utd v Burnley

January 22 (2020)

Chelsea v Arsenal

Spurs v Norwich City

Crystal Palace v Southampton

February 1

AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa

Burnley v Arsenal

Crystal Palace v Sheffield United

Leicester City v Chelsea

Liverpool v Southampton

Man Utd v Wolves

Newcastle United v Norwich City

Spurs v Man City

Watford v Everton

West Ham v Brighton

8/15 February 2020 (As part of the 2019/20 mid-season player break, five of the matches will take place on the weekend commencing 8 February and five on the weekend commencing 15 February)

Arsenal v Newcastle United

Aston Villa v Spurs

Brighton v Watford

Chelsea v Man Utd

Everton v Crystal Palace

Man City v West Ham

Norwich City v Liverpool

Sheffield United v AFC Bournemouth

Southampton v Burnley

Wolves v Leicester City

February 22

Arsenal v Everton

Burnley v AFC Bournemouth

Chelsea v Spurs

Crystal Palace v Newcastle United

Leicester City v Man City

Liverpool v West Ham

Man Utd v Watford

Sheffield United v Brighton

Southampton v Aston Villa

Wolves v Norwich City

February 29

AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea

Aston Villa v Sheffield United

Brighton v Crystal Palace

Everton v Man Utd

Man City v Arsenal

Newcastle United v Burnley

Norwich City v Leicester City

Spurs v Wolves

Watford v Liverpool

West Ham v Southampton

March 7

Arsenal v West Ham

Burnley v Spurs

Chelsea v Everton

Crystal Palace v Watford

Leicester City v Aston Villa

Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth

Man Utd v Man City

Sheffield United v Norwich City

Southampton v Newcastle United

Wolves v Brighton

March 14

AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Aston Villa v Chelsea

Brighton v Arsenal

Everton v Liverpool

Man City v Burnley

Newcastle United v Sheffield United

Norwich City v Southampton

Spurs v Man Utd

Watford v Leicester City

West Ham v Wolves

March 21

Burnley v Watford

Chelsea v Man City

Leicester City v Brighton

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Man Utd v Sheffield United

Newcastle United v Aston Villa

Norwich City v Everton

Southampton v Arsenal

Spurs v West Ham

Wolves v AFC Bournemouth

April 4

AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United

Arsenal v Norwich City

Aston Villa v Wolves

Brighton v Man Utd

Crystal Palace v Burnley

Everton v Leicester City

Man City v Liverpool

Sheffield United v Spurs

Watford v Southampton

West Ham v Chelsea

April 11

Burnley v Sheffield United

Chelsea v Watford

Leicester City v Crystal Palace

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth

Newcastle United v West Ham

Norwich City v Brighton

Southampton v Manchester City

Spurs v Everton

Wolves v Arsenal

April 18

AFC Bournemouth v Spurs

Arsenal v Leicester City

Aston Villa v Man Utd

Brighton v Liverpool

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Everton v Southampton

Man City v Newcastle United

Sheffield United v Wolves

Watford v Norwich City

West Ham v Burnley

April 25

AFC Bournemouth v Leicester City

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Brighton v Man City

Liverpool v Burnley

Man Utd v Southampton

Norwich City v West Ham

Sheffield United v Chelsea

Spurs v Arsenal

Watford v Newcastle United

Wolves v Everton

May 2

Arsenal v Liverpool

Burnley v Wolves

Chelsea v Norwich City

Crystal Palace v Man Utd

Everton v Aston Villa

Leicester City v Sheffield United

Man City v AFC Bournemouth

Newcastle United v Spurs

Southampton v Brighton

West Ham v Watford

May 9

AFC Bournemouth v Southampton

Aston Villa v Arsenal

Brighton v Newcastle United

Liverpool v Chelsea

Man Utd v West Ham

Norwich City v Burnley

Sheffield United v Everton

Spurs v Leicester City

Watford v Man City

Wolves v Crystal Palace

May 17

Arsenal v Watford

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Spurs

Everton v AFC Bournemouth

Leicester City v Man Utd

Man City v Norwich City

Newcastle United v Liverpool

Southampton v Sheffield United

West Ham v Aston Villa

Liverpool v Norwich City

City only edged Liverpool by a point in last season’s thrilling duel but would appear to have the easier run-in this time round should the title go down to the wire once more. Pep Guardiola’s men do not face any teams who finished in the top half last season in their final six matches, following the visit of Liverpool.

In contrast, the European champions travel to Arsenal and host Chelsea before a visit to Newcastle in their final three games of the campaign.

For the first time in Premier League history, the clubs will get a short mid-season break in February. Over a two-week period, there will be only five matches on one weekend, with the other five games taking place the following weekend, ensuring that each team gets one week off.

(With Agency Inputs)