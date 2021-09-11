Manchester: It was a homecoming that will be remembered for ages as Cristiano Ronaldo marked his return to the English Premier League with a memorable brace in front of a packed Old Trafford Ground on Saturday. Powered by Ronaldo’s return, the Red Devils registered an authoritative win over Newcastle United by 4-1. The other goal scorers were Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard, who rounded off a memorable Saturday for the United fans.Also Read - Manchester United vs Newcastle Match Highlights Premier League Updates: MUN 4-1 NEW, Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Brace as United Move to Top of Table

Ronaldo replicated his heroics against the Republic of Ireland, this time against the Magpies. Back in his favourite role for United after a gap of 12 years, CR7 needed the first half to get going as he opened the scoring for United in first-half injury time. After missing a couple of half-chances, Ronaldo got his first goal when he capitalised on a chance after Newcastle keeper Freddie Woodman spilled the ball inside the six-yard box off an effort by Mason Greenwood. Ronaldo was the quickest to react and tapped the ball into the goal to make it 1-0 for United.



Ronaldo had scored his 84th and last goal for Manchester United 12 years and 124 days ago.

Though Newcastle restored parity early in the second half via Javier Manquiilo, Ronaldo put United ahead again in the 62nd minute, capitalising on an inch-perfect pass by Luke Shaw to slip in a left-footer between goalkeeper Woodman’s legs.

At 36-year 281 days, Ronaldo became the oldest player to score a brace in a Premier League match.

In other matches on Saturday, Arsenal beat Norwich 1-0, Manchester City defeated Leicester City by a solitary goal, Brentford lost 0-1 to Brighton, Wolverhampton beat Watford 2-0 while Crystal Palace thrashed Tottenham Hotspur 3-0.