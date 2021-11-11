Birmingham: Premier League side, Aston Villa announce the signing of Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard who’ll be making his EPL debut as manager after a 3-year spell with Scottish side Glasgow Rangers.Also Read - Premier League: Liverpool Go Down Against West Ham By 3-2

A Premier League and international star during his playing days, Gerrard has won numerous individual accolades as manager for Rangers and won the Scottish Premiership once in 2020-21 season.

Villa CEO Christian Purslow is delighted to have Gerrard as new coach someone who's ambitions, philosophy and values matches with those of Aston Villa Football Club.

“The Board of Aston Villa are delighted to appoint Steven as our new Head Coach. It has been very clear in our discussions with him that Steven’s coaching ambitions, philosophy and values entirely match those of Aston Villa. We are excited he has agreed to lead us in the next phase of our ambitious plans as we look to build on the progress made since Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens took over the club in 2018,” Purslow told.

Steven Gerrard on the flipside is proud to be the gaffer of a club with rich history in English Football and he’s looking forward to help the club achieve their aims.

“Aston Villa is a club with a rich history and tradition in English football and I am immensely proud to become its new Head Coach.”

“In my conversations with Nassef, Wes and the rest of the Board, it was apparent how ambitious their plans are for the club and I am looking forward to helping them achieve their aims,” Gerrard said.

Aston Villa are two places above the relegation zone at 16th position in the ongoing season, with only 10 points from 11 matches.