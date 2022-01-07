Manchester: Things don’t show a rosy picture for Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United as per latest reports. On Monday, the Red Devils lost their opening game of the year as they fell short by a solitary goal away to Wolverhampton Wanderers. With that loss it has been learnt that there are some serious discontentment in the dressing room as the Portugese superstar is thinking about moving out of Old Trafford, depending upon the appointment of the next manager according to Daily Star.Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Robert Lewandowski Points Difference Between Two Football Legends

The former Real Madrid man returned to his 'home' after a period of 12 years and has been brilliant as far his individual performances are concerned, bagging 14 goals in 21 appearances. But United has failed to live up as a team as they are placed 7th in the league standings.

German, Ralf Ragnick who replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the interim-manager had a moderate start so far but not much has changed in United's play and that is why the 5-time Ballon D'or winner is unhappy presently at United as he is not getting the best out of him under Ragnick.

According to Express, it has been also found that players like Edinson Cavani, Harry Maguire and Mason Greenwood have found CR7’s ‘undroppable presence’ a challenge to their respective roles.

“I’m not happy with what we are achieving in Man United. None of us are happy, I’m sure of that. We know that we have to work harder, play better and deliver way more than we are delivering right now. Let’s make this New Year’s Eve a turning point of the season! Let’s embrace 2022 with a higher spirit and a stronger mentality. Let’s take us above and beyond, let’s reach for the stars and put this club right where it belongs! Join us, we’re counting on all of you !,” Ronaldo posted on social media, something which also suggests that the leading international goalscorer is unhappy with the way things are going around in Manchester.