The English Premier League fixtures for next season have allegedly been leaked online, 24 hours before it was supposed to be released officially. A screenshot appeared on Twitter which had all the details of the first week’s matches. However, the authenticity of it remains highly unlikely.

If the details provided are correct it will be a high-octane first week in EPL. UEFA Champions League finalist Tottenham Hotspur will face newly-promoted Norwich City FC in the league opener, while the same day will witness Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool taking the field for their first EPL game of the season.

It wouldn’t be the eve of the Premier League fixture release day without a fake set of supposedly “leaked” opening day fixtures doing the rounds on Twitter! This happens every year but yet none of these have ever proved to be right yet!…. pic.twitter.com/0pvioVyCve — Lee Bowman (@LeeCPDAFC) June 12, 2019

The first week will also see the Manchester teams playing their chances. While United will have it in the home against Brighton, City will have an away fixture against Wolves.

The new season will start on August 10, one week after the Community Shield final between Manchester City and Liverpool at Wembley.