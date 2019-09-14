After the short break for international fixtures, Premier League weekends have returned once again. With all the big guns taking the field on Saturday, matchday five saw some exciting football. While Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur thrashed their opponents to return to the winning ways, Liverpool extended their unbeaten run to another game. Manchester United, courtesy of a penalty from Marcus Rashford, edged past Leicester City.

Liverpool’s day against Newcastle United did not start as expected with Jetro Williams giving the visitors a lead in the seventh minute. However, Sadio Mane equalized for the Reds in the 27th minute and gave his team the lead in the 39th minute. Liverpool’s Egyptian King Mohamed Salah scored the fourth goal of the day in the 71st minute to give his team a 3-1 victory.

If the game at Anfield was all about the home team’s dominance, the one at the Old Trafford saw some brilliant football from the visiting team. Leicester City enjoyed the better ball position but a penalty from Marcus Rashford and a decent defensive outing for the hosts mean Manchester United win 1-0 and register their second victory of the season.

At the Molineux stadium where the Wolves expected to seal an easy victory on the 130th anniversary of their first match at the stadium. But Premier League’s new goal-scoring machine Tammy Abraham had other plans as he scored four on the day, including an own goal. Fikayo Tomori started the day’s business with a screamer from outside the box to give Chelsea the lead in the 31t minute.

From then on, it was all about Abraham who scored twice, in the 34th and 41st minute, before the break. He returned with the same intent and completed his hat-trick in the 55th minute. With an own goal from Abraham in 69th minute and a Patrick Cutrone’s 85th-minute netter, Wolves tried to bring themselves in the game. But it was all too late for them before Mason Mount completed a 5-2 victory for Chelsea with an added-time goal.

In another game at the newly built Tottenham Hotspur stadium in north London, Crystal palace were handed over a humiliating 4-0 defeat by the home team. Son Heung-min started the day for Spurs with his first goal of the day in the 10th minute. He scored again in the 23rd minute before an own goal from Palace’s Patrick van Anholt to extend the lead for the home team to 3-0. Erik Lamela scored another one for Spurs in the 42nd minute before both the side played a goalless second half.

In another match of the day Southampton registered an away victory against Sheffield United, with Mousa Djenepo scoring the winner in the 61st minute. Brighton, in their home match against Burnley, failed to hold on to their lead as the visitors earned a draw, courtesy of a stoppage-time goal from Jeff Hendrick. Neal Maupay with his 51st-minute goal had given the home team a lead.

Meanwhile, in the major upset of the day, defending champions Manchester City suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of Norwich City. City’s unbeaten run was finally broken as they failed to come on top a lower-ranked Norwich. Kenny McLean started the scoring as he gave the home team a lead in 18th minute.

Todd Cantwell extended the lead to 2-0 in the 28th minute before Sergio Aguero decreased the difference and got one for City in the 45th minute. Teemu Pukki scored in the 50th minute to give Norwich the lead again. Rodrigo scored one for City in the 88th minute but it was all too late for them.