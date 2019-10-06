Adama Traore’s two later goals saw Wolves stun defending champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in an English Premier League (EPL) match on Sunday night. Wolves have now become the first team to stop Pep Guardiola’s men scoring at the Etihad for 34 matches.

The result also leaves widens the game between table-toppers Liverpool, who now have an eight-point lead, with a golden chance to win their first league title in 30 years.

On a day when City misses the creativity of Kevin de Bruyne in midfield, Wolves had the better chances with City struggling to cope up with serious injuries to their defensive units.

Twice in the first-half, Wolves’ Raul Jimenez received the ball through loose passes from City player, but the Mexican striker failed to convert the opportunity.

Jimenez was first denied by an excellent tackle from Fernandinho and on the second chance he delayed and failed to get his shot away.

City struggled to move the ball to the extent that Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio was not called into action until past the half-hour mark when he pushed away Raheem Sterling’s shot.

The disappointing play from City did not go down well with Guardiola, who made a tactical switch at half-time as he sent on Oleksandr Zinchenko in place of Kyle Walker and pushed Joao Cancelo over to his preferred right-back position.

But that too didn’t work with no pace in City’s play or the space to operate even after Bernardo Silva was summoned from the bench for Riyad Mahrez.

With 10 minutes remaining, Traore’s goal arrived as he coolly slotted past Ederson after Jimenez had skipped away from Nicolas Otamendi for his first goal since August 2018. And in the final minute of injury time, the Spaniard repeated the trick when he almost repeated the goal as he beat Ederson again.