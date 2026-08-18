English wicket-keeper Jordan Cox recalls Virat Kohli’s advice ahead of England’s three-match Test series against Pakistan

Kohli's message was also useful when Cox eventually got his Test debut against New Zealand earlier this year

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli and Jordan Cox during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, April 24, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Dhananjay Yadav)

English wicket-keeper batter Jordan Cox will carry advices from Virat Kohli into a major opportunity as England begin their three-match Test series against Pakistan on Wednesday. Cox is set to bat at No.3 after Jacob Bethell was ruled out with a knee injury, giving him a chance to establish himself in the Test side.

Cox and Kohli shared the dressing room during the 2026 Indian Premier League, when both were part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Although Cox did not make an IPL appearance for RCB, the time spent around Kohli gave the England batter an opportunity to learn from one of the biggest names in modern cricket.

Kohli’s advice became especially important for Cox during a difficult period in his career. The 25-year-old was just three days away from making his Test debut against New Zealand in 2024 when he broke his thumb in the nets and was ruled out of the series. Bethell took his place and went on to become part of England’s Test setup.

Cox admitted that the injury left him wondering if he would ever get another chance.

“There were definitely thoughts of ‘I’m never going to play again’. I had that Test cap right there, then I couldn’t get it. It felt like that was the end, as bad as that sounds,” Cox said.

It was during this period that he spoke to Kohli, who offered him a different way of looking at the situation.

“I remember talking to Virat about it. He said: ‘There are billions of people who don’t even know who I am. The sun will come up in the morning – I don’t really care’,” Cox recalled.

Kohli’s message was also useful when Cox eventually got his Test debut against New Zealand earlier this year. Before that match, the former India captain told him to enjoy the occasion rather than get overwhelmed by it.

“He was saying: ‘Enjoy the moment. You only get one debut. Just enjoy it and have fun,’” Cox said. “Family and friends, everything they have worked hard for, every time they have come to a game to support you, show them something why they have done all that sacrifice for you.”

Cox scored 27 and 25 in his debut Test, but England lost the match at The Oval. Now, he has another opportunity, this time at No.3 against Pakistan.

The first Test between England and Pakistan begins at Headingley on August 19, with the second Test scheduled at Lord’s from August 27 and the third at Edgbaston from September 9.

Cox says Kohli’s words will stay with him.

“I’ll keep it forever, I think. He’s someone that I’ve looked up to and I’ve managed to spend what felt like four months with him in India. He’s someone that I’ll text if I’m ever feeling down or need a bit of help. He’s always at the end of the phone,” he said.

The three-match Test series between England and Pakistan begins tomorrow from 19th August onwards with the opener set to take place at the Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds.