One of the key challenges for the sporting associations and athletes after the coronavirus pandemic subsides will be to ensure they have funds to continue practising for the events ahead, feels shooting legend Abhinav Bindra.

With all the major sports events across the world cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis, the sources of revenue have literally been cut off indefinitely meaning it will have a knock on effect on athletes.

"The economies of sport will be affected the most, with many associations and athletes underfunded due to lack of events over this time," Bindra told PTI. "This will be one of the key challenges that will need to be overcome, to ensure that athletes have the means and support to continue practising."

Bindra continues to be India’s lone individual Olympic gold medallist having created history at the 2008 Beijing Games. He opines that sports will play a major role in helping the world return to normality.

“Yes. Sport does have the power to transcend borders, and certainly capture the imagination of millions across the world. While I am sure the focus over the next few months will be to have everyone bring stability into their lives, sport will play a large role in lifting morale and giving people something to look forward to,” Bindra said.

The deadly virus has infected over 2.5 million globally and left more than 1.7 million dead in its wake.

Bindra also reckons that the general population will now be more conscious about their well-being and is hopesful that sports will become an important part of their lives.

“As the general populous has become more conscious of their health and their physical well-being, avenues to use sport to improve fitness will grow. I hope it will create grounds for a more robust community sport platform, which will improve the development and interest towards sports across the world,” he said.