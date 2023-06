Home

ENT vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, Maharashtra Premier League T20 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –Eagle Nashik Titans vs Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings, Playing 11s For Today’s Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Mumbai at 2.00 PM IST June 16, Friday

Here is the Maharashtra Premier League T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and ENT vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, ENT vs CSK Fantasy Cricket Prediction, ENT vs CSK Playing 11s Maharashtra Premier League T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction –Eagle Nashik Titans vs Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings, Fantasy Playing Tips – Maharashtra Premier League T20.

ENT vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

ENT vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, Maharashta Premier League T20 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –Eagle Nashik Titans vs Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings, Playing 11s For Today's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Mumbai at 2.00 PM IST June 16, Friday.

TOSS – The Maharashtra Premier League T20 toss between Eagle Nashik Titans vs Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings will take place at 2.00 PM (IST).

Time – 2.00 PM IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Mumbai.

ENT vs CSK Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Sharvin Kiswe

Batsmen: Rahul Tripathi (C), Ranjit Nikam, Dhanraj Shinde

All-Rounders: Rajvardhan Hangargekar (VC), Aditya Rajhans, Arshin Kulkarni, Shamsujama Kazi

Bowlers: Akshay Waikar, Murtuza Trunkwala, M. Sayyed

ENT vs CSK Probable XI

Eagle Nashik Titans: Sharvin Kiswe, Rahul Tripathi, Dhanraj Shinde, Harshad Khadiwale, Varun Deshpande, Siddhesh Veer, Aditya Rajhas, Arshin Kulkarni, Rehan Khan, Prashant Solanki, Vaibhav Vibhute

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings: Saurabh Nawale, Ranjeet Nikam, Harshal Kate, Aniket Nalawade, Om Bhosale, Onkar Khatpe, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Shamshuzama Kazi, Jagdish Zope, Abhishek Pawar, Akash Jadhav

Squads:

Eagle Nashik Titans: Rahul Tripathi, Siddhesh Veer, Ashay Palkar, Dhanraj Shinde, Aditya Rajhans, Arshin Kulkarni, Izhaan Sayed, Rehan Khan, Rishab Karwa, Razek Fallah, Omkar Akhade, Akshay Waikar, Prashant Solanki, Siddhant Doshi, Sahil Parikh, Vaibhav Vibhute, Kaushal Tambe, Harshad Khadiwale, Rohit Hadke, Varun Deshpande, Mandar Bhandari, Shubham Nagawade, Sharvin Kiswe.

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings: Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Rameshwar Daud, Akash Jadhav, Mohsin Sayyad, Jagdish Zope, Hitesh Valunj, Rushikesh Nair, Swaraj Chavan, Om Bhosale, Shamsujama Kazi, Anand Thenge, Murtuza Trunkwala, Ranjit Nikam, Aniket Nalawade, Swapnil Chavan, Harshal Kate, Onkar Khatpe, Hrishikesh Daund, Ashwin Bhapkar, Tanesh Jain, Varun Gujar, Abhishek Pawar, Saurabh Navale.

