”Entire Team Will Suffer At The World Cup”: Kapil Dev Warns Team India To Give Game-Time To Injured Players Ahead Of Asia Cup 2023

The 1983 World Cup-winning captain said that there is no shortage of talent in the India side, but if the players are not fit, then there's no point of having them in the squad.

New Delhi: Legendary India all-rounder and ex captain, Kapil Dev has given a clear warning to the Indian team ahead of the Asia Cup 2023. With KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, making a comeback to the side from their respective injuries, it’s important for them to get proper game-time, otherwise things might out of hand, when the World Cup starts from October.

Dev made it clear that if the injured players do not get proper playing time, then the entire team will suffer during the world cup.

“Ideally every player should be tested out. The World Cup is so close but you still haven’t given the players a chance? What if they head to the World Cup and then get injured? The entire team will suffer. Here, at least they will get a chance to bat or bowl a little and get some rhythm going. Worst case scenario, if the guys get injured again during the World Cup, it will be unfair to the players who will miss out on being part of the squad. The injured players who have returned need to be given a chance. If they are fit, then can play the World Cup,” Dev expressed.

The 1983 World Cup-winning captain said that there is no shortage of talent in the India side, but if the players are not fit, then there’s no point of having them in the squad. He further added that they have to pick the best and the fittest team for the upcoming World Cup.

“There is no shortage of talent, but if they are not fit, India will have a chance to make changes to the World Cup squad right away. You have a wonderful opportunity to create a team for the World Cup and the Asia Cup is a fine platform. I want these players to go and express themselves. But if there is any sort of question mark, they don’t need to be around. If you do not give them a chance, it will be unfair to not just the players but also the selectors. I am aware that the World Cup is taking place in India but you need to pick the best and fittest team,” he added. Iyer has been declared fully fit by the management while Rahul has once picked up an injury, this time a niggle. As things stand, he will be available in the Asia Cup from the second match onwards. If things go out of hand for Rahul, then Sanju Samson will take his place as a standby player.

