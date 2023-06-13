ZEE Sites

Eoin Morgan ADMITS Missing Virat Kohli as Captain in Tests After Rohit Sharma Fails to Lead India to WTC Title

Claiming that it is a big loss for Test cricket, former English captain Eoin Morgan recently admitted that he too is a big Kohli fan. 

Published: June 13, 2023 8:05 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Eoin Morgan on Virat Kohli. (Image: ICC)

London: India has hammered by Australia by 209 runs in the recently-concluded World Test Championship final at the Oval. While Rohit Sharma’s captaincy came under the scanner after the embarrasing loss, experts and fans have opined that Virat Kohli should be reinstated as the captain of the Test side for the upcoming WTC cycle. Former Claiming that it is a big loss for Test cricket, former English captain Eoin Morgan recently admitted that he too is a big Kohli fan.

“Test Cricket has lost Virat Kohli as Captain. Virat Kohli’s Captaincy is a big miss in Test cricket. He always spoke vividly about how much he loved it and was passionate about it,” he said on The Mirror.

