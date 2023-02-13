Home

Eoin Morgan, England’s World Cup-Winning Captain, Announces Retirement From Cricket

Eoin Morgan is also a T20 World Cup winner, playing every game in England's 2010 triumph in the Caribbean.

New Delhi: England’s 2019 World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Monday.

“I would like to say a particularly special thank you to my wife, Tara, my family and close friends who have supported me unconditionally. I also must thank all my teammates, coaches, fans, and those behind the scenes who not only made me the player I became but have also made me the man I am today,” Morgan tweeted.

“Thanks to cricket, I have been able to travel the world and meet incredible people, many of whom I have developed lifelong friendships with. Playing for franchise teams across the globe has given me so many memories that I will hold onto forever.

“Since my retirement from international cricket, I have been able to spend more time with my loved ones, and I look forward to being able to do so more and more in the future. Having said that, I will undoubtedly miss the adventure and challenges of playing professional cricket.”

The 36-year-old Morgan had retired from international cricket in July 2022 after a 16-year career — first with Ireland and then with England — but continued to play in short-format tournaments around the world.

A left-handed middle-order batter, Morgan scored 7,701 runs from 248 ODIs and 2,458 runs from 115 T20 Internationals. He played in just 16 Tests between 2010 and 2012, scoring 700 runs from them.

He said he will remain involved with the game “working alongside broadcasters at international and franchise tournaments as a commentator and pundit”. Morgan is also a T20 World Cup winner, playing every game in England’s 2010 triumph in the Caribbean.

