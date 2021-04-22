Kolkata Knight Riders campaign seems to be going from bad to worse. After three losses and a win, now KKR skipper Eoin Morgan has been penalised for slow-over rate during the match against Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday at the Wankhede Stadium. Morgan becomes the third captain after Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma and CSK’s MS Dhoni faced the same punishment earlier. Now, Morgan potentially risks missing a match if he repeats the offense again. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Lauds KKR Stars Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Dinesh Karthik Despite Loss Against CSK in IPL 2021, Tweet Goes Viral | SEE POST

"Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match against Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 21," IPL said in a statement.

"As it was his team`s first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr Morgan was fined Rs 12 lakh," it added.

As per the IPL guidelines, the captain of the erring team is docked Rs 12 lakh in fine on the first instance of slow over-rate. On the second instance during the season, the fine for the captain is doubled (Rs 24 lakh) while every other member of playing XI is fined 25 per cent of match fee or Rs 6 lakh – whichever is lesser.

When the offence is committed for the third time in a season, the captain has to pay a fee of Rs 30 lakh and serve a one-match ban, while rest of the members of the playing XI are charged with a fine of Rs 12 lakh or 50 per cent of match fee – whichever is lesser.

In match number 15 of the ongoing IPL, CSK first posted a mammoth total of 220/3 in their allotted 20 overs and then bundled out KKR for 202, thus registering their third win of the tournament.

(With ANI inputs)