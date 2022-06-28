New Delhi: England’s 2019 ICC World Cup Winning Captain Eoin Morgan, on Tuesday, announced his retirement from international cricket. He has drawn the curtain after an illustrious white-ball career of over 10,000 runs. Earlier, reports had emerged that Morgan wants to head the English side in the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia this year. However, concerns around his form remained.Also Read - England Skipper Eoin Morgan to Retire From International Cricket- Report

The 35-year-old Morgan, credited with transforming England’s white-ball side in his time as skipper, has made a solitary century since his side won the World Cup in 2019, and failed miserably in the two ODIs he played against the Netherlands at Amstelveen recently. Also Read - ICC AGM: PCB to Challenge IPL's Proposed Extended Window

You’ve changed English cricket forever. An innovator 🏏 A motivator 💪 A champion 🏆 Your legacy will live on…#ThankYouMorgs ❤️ pic.twitter.com/a32SSvCDXI — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 28, 2022

Also Read - Hardik Pandya's Fitness Routine Will Make You Want to Hit The Gym Right Now | Watch Video

Morgan’s run of below-par scores has extended since England won the 50-over World Cup at home defeating New Zealand. He has scored just one half-century in 26 innings since August 2020 across both limited-over formats, while since the World Cup title run in 2019, he has scored just one century, that too against Ireland.

For over 13 years, it’s been an absolute pleasure, Morgs 🙌#ThankYouMorgs 👏 pic.twitter.com/sm0D3DV8yT — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 28, 2022

Recently, ahead of the series against the Netherlands, Morgan had spoken to Sky Sports about his struggles. “If I don’t think I am good enough or I don’t feel I am contributing to the team, then I will finish,” he had said.