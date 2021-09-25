Manchester: Aston Villa recorded their first ever victory at Old Trafford in 12 years as Kortney Hause and Co. play spoilsport, despite United dominating for most part of the game. Towards the end, Bruno Fernandes was given the opportunity to make it all square for the home side, but the Portugese skied it over the bar denying the Red Devils a share of the spoils. Manchester United squandered a great chance to top the standings and now they slip to 4th position.Also Read - Robert Lewandowski Receives European Golden Shoe After Beating Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo

The first-half was tight as both the teams cancelled out each other and stood firm in defence, even though Villa had the better chances to break the deadlock. David de Gea pulled off a couple of great shots to keep United on even kneel in the first half. Red Devils enjoyed a total of 60% possession and had as many as 28 shots hurled at the Villa goal, but still they couldn't manage to find the back of the net. The second half saw both teams trading blows but it was Kortney Hause who broke the deadlock with a wonderfully executed header past de Gea.

Hause for one moment went from hero to zero as his handball gifted the hosts a late penalty. Even though Bruno has been United's preferred PK taker but everyone expected Cristiano Ronaldo, who is good form, to take it who has a better record than his Portugese teammate in spot kicks. Bruno miscued it completely and launches it into the stands leaving the United fans in disbelief and utter shock.

United face Villarreal on Wednesday in the Champions League in what is a rematch of last season’s Europa League final. Villarreal beat United on penalties in that final.