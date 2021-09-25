London: Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City ended their winless streak against defending UEFA Champions League winners, Chelsea as Brazilian Gabriel Jesus’s second-half deflected strike turned out to be the only difference in the game.Also Read - EPL 2021-22: Bruno Fernandes Miss Crucial Penalty as Aston Villa Stun Manchester United at Old Trafford

The first-half saw City maintaining a high-line and pressed Chelsea whenever they got the opportunity to counter. There wasn’t much any clear cut chances as both sides entered the break without finding the back of the net. Also Read - EPL 2021-22: David De Gea and Jesse Lingard Stars in Manchester United's Dramatic Win Over West Ham

Manchester City continued their high pressing game in the second half as well and soon were rewarded with a goal through Brazilian International Gabriel Jesus. Also Read - Mohamed Salah Joins 100 PL Goal-Club With Strike Against Leeds United

From the follow up from a corner, Portugese Joao Cancelo tried his luck at goal which eventually fell to Jesus and despite pressure from the Chelsea defenders his shot deflected in off Jorginho leaving Chelsea goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy with no time to react.

Superb goal by Gabriel Jesus pic.twitter.com/i41NnWMmdk — SPORTSANGEL (@SPORTSANGEL2) September 25, 2021

Gabriel Jesus scores the only goal as Man City inflict Chelsea’s first #PL defeat of the season#CHEMCI pic.twitter.com/LHOEWYwi66 — Premier League (@premierleague) September 25, 2021

Soon after the goal, Romelu Lukaku found the back of the net but was adjudged offside by the linesman. Eventually the visitors held on till the very end to hand Chelsea their first loss of the season.

City suffered three back to back losses in the hands of Tomas Tuchel’s men last season and finally Pep Guardiola gets one over his German nemesis.

It was a deserved victory for the visitors who pressed Chelsea right from the outset, enjoying a remarkable 60% possession with the likes of Kevin de Bruyne, new signing Jack Grealish and Phil Foden making life difficult for the Londoners.