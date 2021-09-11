The All-Time Top Scorer in International Football, kickstarts his second spell at the red side of Manchester with a bang, as he opens United’s scoring at the stroke of half-time to give the home side a solitary lead over Newcastle United. It all started with a long range effort from Mason Greenwood, wherein reply the Newcastle goalee, Freedy Woodman made a howler in collecting the ball and like always Cristiano Ronaldo was always there at the right time and at the right moment for the simplest of tap-tinsAlso Read - LIVE Manchester United vs Newcastle Score Premier League Live Match Updates: MUN 1-0 NEW, Cristiano Ronaldo Scores at Half Time

Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Will Definitely be on Pitch Against Newcastle, Confirms Manchester United Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

This was Ronaldo’s 85th Premier League goal in his 197th Premier League appearance. He is now just a goal away from scoring 120 goals in a Red Devils’ shirt. Ronaldo has now scored 8 goals in 13 matches against Newcastle United. Just 5 days after United announced their surprise signing, Ronaldo excelled in Portugal colors, as the former Real Madrid and Juventus man fired a brace to help the 2016 EURO Champions to get the better off a resilient Republic of Ireland side in a World Cup Qualifier match, leaving United fans excited before his much anticipated return at Old Trafford. United go into the break with a 1-0 lead. Also Read - Azerbaijan vs Portugal Live Streaming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Preview, Predicted XIs - Where to Watch AZJ vs POR Live Stream Football Match, TV Telecast in India