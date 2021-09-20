It was West Ham who took the lead through Said Benrahma when the Algerian’s effort deflected off Raphael Varane and into the net past De Gea, who had no chance whatsoever.

Cristiano Ronaldo brought back parity to game scoring his third PL goal and overall 4th in just three matches this season by tapping in from close range past West Ham custodian Lukasz Fabianski. Manchester United should have been awarded a penalty when Kurt Zouma fell Ronaldo in the area. However, both referee Martin Atkinson and VAR official Lee Mason decided there was nothing untoward.

The match went under the wire and in the 88th minute, former West Ham man Jesse Lingard spoiled the Londoner’s party by curling in a stunning goal to settle the match then and there.

When everything looked was going in United’s way, during the stoppage time Luke Shaw handled the ball inside the box which was initially overturned by Mark Atkinson but then given in West Ham’s favour following a VAR review. West Ham sub Mark Noble had a brilliant opportunity to end the match on a stalemate but his shot was brilliantly saved by Spaniard David De Gea.

Man Utd’s victory takes them to 13 points, second on goal difference behind leaders Liverpool as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men remain unbeaten in the Premier League.