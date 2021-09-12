Liverpool’s Egyptian Star joins the Elite group of superstars and legends to have score a whooping 100 English Premier League goals with his first half strike against Leeds United.Also Read - Bruno Fernandes Steals Thunder On Cristiano Ronaldo's Night at Old Trafford as Man United Win 4-1

In the 20th minute of the game, Alexander Trent-Arnold from the right side delivered an inch-perfect ball towards the former Roma man, who made no mistake to tap the ball in from close range. Salah's 99th PL goal came against his former side Chelsea before the international break, which helped his side earn a draw over their London rivals.

Salah is now on even kneel with the likes of Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Harry Kane and Steven Gerrard, becoming the 30th Premier League player to achieve this feat. The Egyptian did it in 162 games. Chelsea legend Didier Drogba currently holds the most goals scored by an African player in the league, which looks in jeopardy as the Liverpool talisman is just 5 goals away from creating another record. The top scorer of the 2017/18 EPL season after opening the scoring, almost made an impact finding Thiago Alcantara unmarked at the back post, but the header by the Spaniard was ruled out due to an offside.

With this record, Salah is now the quickest Liverpool player to 100 goals beating Ian Rush’s record and the 5th quickest in the history of the English Premier League. Alan Shearer remains the quickest player ever to score 100 goals in the Premier League in just 124 games.