Manchester: Cristiano Ronaldo has so far, so good, have lived up to everyone's expectation after his much awaited return to Old Trafford and have notched up 5 goals in as many matches for the Red Devils and he's getting better and better with every passing day. Even at the age of 36 he can put a 25 year old to shame with his dexterous fitness and skillsets in such a physical game. On Wednesday, he inspired the 3-time UCL Winners to come from behind to win the match dramatically at stoppage time against current defending Europa League Champions, Villarreal.

Talking about fitness, everyone knows how the former Real Madrid man is conscious about his diet and regime and will never miss a chance to push himself to the limit to get the desired results, which has eventually inspired millions throughout the world.

Man United reserve goalie, Lee Grant has come up with a revelation that how Manchester United teammates are following the footsteps of Ronaldo's uber-healthy food preferences.

“To give you one instance of the impact he is having on the group, this was Friday night in the hotel. I tell you now, not one player touched the apple crumble and custard, not one player went up for that brownie because everybody was sat down. One of the lads said to me, ‘What has Cristiano got on his plate?’ Obviously, it is the cleanest, most healthy plate you can imagine.” Grant revealed while talking to Talksport.