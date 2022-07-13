Mumbai: With the new Premier League season less than a month away, three new teams prepare to take their shot at staying in England’s top flight. Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest, and Fulham looking to stay on their feet in a league with the best of the best. And each team has their star players, their enigmas to look to. Here are five recently-promoted players to look out for this season.Also Read - Liverpool vs Manchester United: Dream Start For Erik ten Hag as United Blank Reds 4-0 on Tour

Alexander Mitrovic (Fulham)

The Fulham forward is well-known for being exceptional in the second division, and relatively tame in the first. The 6'2 Serbian loves to tower over opposition defenders, and cling to the weakest one, hoping to capitalize on errors. In the Premier League, he has scored only 24 goals in 104 games, and he has never got more than 11 goals in a season. However, he has just come off an astounding, record-breaking season of 43 goals in 44 appearances (3836 total minutes) in the second tier, along with 7 assists. That comes to 1.1 goal contributions per match, or a goal contribution every 76.72 minutes. He'll hope to carry that form into the Premier League.

Brennan Johnson (Nottingham)

Being an international for a team to be playing in the World Cup while in the second division is reserved for the best. Brennan Johnson can be recognized as being in this category. He scored 16 goals and provided 10 assists in the Championship. But what the Welshman is great at is finding space to exploit, as the attacking midfielder has been given license to roam by Steve Cooper. He also loves to press defenders and try to force the mistakes. He will surely be a huge part of Forest's game plan in the Premier League.

Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth)

While eyebrows were raised at first when Bournemouth bought him for just under £20m, he is proving his doubters wrong. He has just put in a 29-goal season, also laying on 7 assists, his best season to date. This will surely boost his confidence in his return to the top flight. Solanke is a forward who loves to drop into space and link play. However, on numerous occasions, he has missed a big chance, something that can't happen in the Premier League. However, Solanke has proved the doubters wrong in the Championship, and will look to prove more wrong in the Premier League.

Harry Wilson (Fulham)

The Welsh international, formerly of Liverpool, is also the youngest player to ever play for Wales, making his debut aged 16 years and 207 days. The Welsh winger is now 25 years old, and has just put in another exceptional season in the Championship, scoring 10 goals and providing 19 assists. A conventional winger, he loves to stick to the touchline and track back to help his full-back, but isn’t opposed to cutting inside onto his stronger left foot. He’ll be eager to return to the top flight and help Fulham try to beat the drop.

Jaidon Anthony (Bournemouth)

A player many may not have heard of before. Jaidon Anthony is a 22-year-old left-winger for Bournemouth. He has just enjoyed his breakthrough season for The Cherries, making 45 appearances, and scored 8 goals, along with 6 assists. While those may not be earth-shattering figures, he has been energetic down the left, both helping defensively and offensively. He has created an exceptional 18 big chances, averages 1.6 key passes per game, and makes 1.3 successful tackles per game. For an attacker, those stats are exceptional. The upcoming season will be his first Premier League season, and will hope to make a huge impression on the big stage.