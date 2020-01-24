Liverpool registered their 14th straight win of the Premier League with a 2-0 victory over the Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday. The Reds were in danger of squandering their 16-point gap at the top but Roberto Firmino scored in the 84th minute ensured they came within striking distance of lifting the title.

It took Liverpool just eight minutes to open the scoring as Jordan Henderson converting a cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold to make it 1-0 in favour of the leaders. It took the Wolves the second half to level things up with Raul Jimenez making the most of a counter-attack and smashing a header past Reds goalkeeper Alisson.

Sadio Mane picked up an injury and was replaced by Takumi Minamino, making his EPL debut. Liverpool, who time and again have banked on a late goal this season to rescue themselves did it one again. Henderson and Mohamed Salah made a wonderful ball allowing Firmino to shoot the ball past Patricio.

“It’s probably a muscle, he felt something in the hamstring, we don’t know yet,” Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said of Mane’s injury after the match. “We had incredible chances in the first half and then at the end it was a magic moment from Bobby [Firmino]. You just have to find a way to win and have someone who makes the perfect decision and that was Bobby again.”

Liverpool have now gone to 67 points from 23 games, while the Wolves are positioned seventh with 34 points.

“Very good performance,” said Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santos, who was proud of his battling team even in defeat against a flying Liverpool side who conceded their first goal in eight league games. Defensively we were organised and we played good. We created chances and the momentum was there but we faced a very good team. I am very happy with the boys. Small margins.”

Liverpool are on course to win their maiden EPL title in three decades but Klopp isn’t looking too far ahead.

“I don’t think about it [winning the title]. I just think about winning the next matches… let’s carry on,” he said after Liverpool’s 22nd victory in 23 league games this season. “It’s over when it’s over, not before.”