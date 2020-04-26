More than a month after the English Premier League was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Arsenal announced that the club’s players will be allowed back to the training ground from next week even though the club will try its best to follow the guidelines issued by the guidelines. Also Read - Karan Johar Apologises For His Social Media Posts After a Sarcastic Video 'Thanking Celebs' Amid COVID-19 Scare Goes Viral

Players will have access to the training pitches on a rotational basis as they adhere to the strict protocol of social distancing. One group of players will be arriving individually as they try and refrain from any form of physical contact with each other. Recently, Alexandre Lacazette, David Luiz, Nicolas Pepe and Granit Xhaka were caught violating COVID-19 guidelines.

"Players will be permitted access to our London Colney training grounds next week," said a club spokesperson. "Access will be limited, carefully managed and social distancing will be maintained at all times. All Colney buildings remain closed. Players will travel alone, do their individual workout and return home."

Arsenal is notably the second team to be resuming training after top Bundesliga club have already begun hitting the facilities. The Bundesliga hopes to return in early May, having ground to a halt in mid-March, a move that has led Spanish Football Associate to mull of the La Liga could resume. The Federation has been planning to conduct tests on players after which the teams may contemplate resuming training.

As per the federation president Javier Tebas, options were being mulled to get the competition back up and running. Tebas revealed “the scenarios we are looking at could see La Liga restart as early as 28-29 May, but could also be 6-7 June or even as late as June 28.”

Rafael Ramos of the Spanish Association of Football Team Physicians said La Liga is planning to return to action in a series of stages, although top footballers of the league such as Gareth Bale, Diego Lopez and Sergio Busquets are strictly against the resumption of the league this quickly.