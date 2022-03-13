Manchester: Cristiano Ronaldo hits back at his critics in style as his phenomenal hattrick helped Manchester United beat Tottenham 3-2 at Old Trafford in an English Premier League match on Saturday.Also Read - WATCH: Cheerful Cristiano Ronaldo Engage in Fun Session With Diego Dalot at Manchester United Training Amid Transfer Speculations

Ronaldo gave the lead just after the 10-minute mark as his long-range effort bamboozled Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris. With the half-time approaching, Harry Kane restored back parity in the game by converting the equalizer in the 35th minute.

Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals That He has Four or Five More Years Left of His Playing Career

But the score stood level for only a few minutes as Jadon Sancho beat the off-side trap to set-up the former Real Madrid man for the his and United’s second of the game going into the second-half.

Harry Maguire gave the visitors a life-line as he slid the ball into his own-goal to draw the game on level terms all over again.

With little less than 10 minutes of regulation time left in the game, Ronaldo clinch all full three points for the Red Devils through a header.

With his first two goals, Ronaldo broke Josef Bican’s all-time record of most goals in professional football for club and country. The ex Juventus man has now 807 official goals to his name. This was his only 2nd hattrick in his Manchester United career.

With this win, Ralf Rangnick’s men move up to 4th in the standings, five points clear off Tottenham with the latter having played 2 matches less. Manchester City lead the standings with 69 points in 28 games.