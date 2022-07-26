New Delhi: Cristiano Ronaldo have finally returned to Manchester United training after the Portuguese international didn’t participate in the pre-season tour as he was spending time-off with his family.Also Read - Manchester United Boss Erik ten Hag Turns Down Questions on Cristiano Ronaldo

There has been a lot of speculations going around his future with the Red Devils. Manchester United have made it clear already that the 37-year is not for sale, but the former Real Madrid man is pushing for a move out of Old Trafford and will have a discussion with manager Erik ten Hag as his agent Jorge Mendes keeping potential options open.

Cristiano Ronaldo will meet with Erik ten Hag to discuss about his future. Man Utd insist he’s not for sale while Cristiano wants to go – Mendes, still pushing #MUFC No changes on Frenkie de Jong, as of now – no intention to accept a salary cut. More: https://t.co/mY1unuhXbv pic.twitter.com/AZdOQBh5DT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 26, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo finally back in Manchester today as reported by @David_Ornstein – he will discuss with Man United. Erik ten Hag, waiting to meet with Cristiano as he wants to change his mind. #MUFC J. Mendes, pushing to find a solution. Man Utd insist he’s not for sale. pic.twitter.com/VsgbBUp1ts — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 25, 2022

“We are planning for Cristiano Ronaldo for the season and that’s it. I’m looking forward to working with him. Cristiano is not for sale. He is in our plans and we want success together,” ten Hag said as quoted by Dailymail.