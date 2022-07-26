New Delhi: Cristiano Ronaldo have finally returned to Manchester United training after the Portuguese international didn’t participate in the pre-season tour as he was spending time-off with his family.Also Read - Manchester United Boss Erik ten Hag Turns Down Questions on Cristiano Ronaldo
There has been a lot of speculations going around his future with the Red Devils. Manchester United have made it clear already that the 37-year is not for sale, but the former Real Madrid man is pushing for a move out of Old Trafford and will have a discussion with manager Erik ten Hag as his agent Jorge Mendes keeping potential options open. Also Read - Former Manchester United Football Star Wayne Rooney Joins MLS Side D.C United As Head Coach
“We are planning for Cristiano Ronaldo for the season and that’s it. I’m looking forward to working with him. Cristiano is not for sale. He is in our plans and we want success together,” ten Hag said as quoted by Dailymail.