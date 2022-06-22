New Delhi: As the 2022 Premier League season creeps closer and closer, fans can’t help but get excited for the 38-game season. They hope to see an underdog win, or a big team underperform. It is the best league in the world, with players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane, Erling Haaland, Darwin Nunez, and countless others, with elite managers to boot. Here are five things to look out for in the season that is only a matter of days away.Also Read - IPL Is World's Second Richest League; Key Takeaways From IPL Media Rights Auction

1. The Nottingham Forest Return

Nottingham Forest have not played in the Premier League since the 1996-1997 season, where they finished dead last. However, promotion via the play-offs might have marked a new dawn for the two-time European Cup winners. Many people believe they will either have a brilliant season, pushing toward the top end of the league, or simply get relegated without a fight. However, they will likely be without right-back Djed Spence, defensive midfielder James Garner, and forward Keinan Davis, whose loan deals all expire. Although, they do have Wales international Brennan Johnson, center-back Joe Worrall, goalkeeper Brice Samba, among other players still at the club, who will definitely make them one of the teams to watch out for.

2. Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United

Erik Ten Hag is a superb coach, and Manchester United have done well to pry him away from Ajax. Ten Hag took a young and fairly inexperienced Ajax team to within seconds of a Champions League final in the 2018/19 season. He does want to bring in some of his Ajax players to Old Trafford, with names like Antony and Lisandro Martinez being thrown around. Whether he can get them, and keep the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo to play in the Europa League is still to be seen, but Man United fans will certainly hope they will be able to.

3. Chelsea’s American Revolution

Roman Abramovich was the man who brought glory days to Chelsea, pumping money into the club but also being trigger-happy when it came to firing underperforming managers. He was known to be a large influence on the Chelsea players as well. However, he was forced to sell the club due to his ties with Russia, and American billionaire Todd Boehly bought the club. Whether he will be like Abramovich in terms of both bankrolling and ruthlessness will be seen throughout the season.

4. Tottenham and Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte is one of the best managers in the Premier League, and he took over a Spurs team still reeling from the after-effects of Nuno’s short reign. With a few shrewd signings such as Dejan Kulusevski, getting Harry Kane firing again, and smart tactics, he converted Spurs from a standard team to a Champions League team. If his team continues his form from last season into this one, the North London club could end up challenging for trophies, and potentially break the club’s dry streak.

5. The Riches of Newcastle United

With Newcastle recently being freed from the shackles of Mike Ashley by a Saudi consortium buying over the club, Newcastle fans were excited at the beginning of a new era. Their excitement was fuelled by the signings of Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn, Bruno Guimaraes, Chris Wood, and Matt Targett, along with the clever Eddie Howe as manager. With more funds to spend and more time to spend it, Newcastle could surely make more shrewd signings to elevate their team higher than the twelfth place achieved last season.

By Purv Ashar