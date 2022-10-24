London, Oct 24: Arsenal’s lead at the top of the Premier League was reduced to two points when they were held to a 1-1 draw away to Southampton.Also Read - Chelsea vs Manchester United: Casemiro's Late Strike Salvage a 1-1 Draw Against at Stamford Bridge

Arsenal got off to a confident start that was rewarded when Granit Xhaka put them ahead with a low finish on Sunday evening, but after suffering in the first half, Southampton recovered after the break.

Stuart Armstrong equalised after a flowing move after 65 minutes, and although Martin Odegaard thought he had scored a late winner for the visitors, the ball had previously gone out of play, reports Xinhua.

Newcastle United claimed a 2-1 win away to Tottenham to climb up to fourth in the table.

Callum Wilson opened the scoring in the 31st minute after a VAR check confirmed he hadn’t fouled Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris. Miguel Almiron doubled the lead 10 minutes later after beating Lloris at his near post.

Harry Kane pulled a goal back for his side 10 minutes into the second half, but Newcastle held on for a win that confirms them as top-four candidates.

Aston Villa reacted positively to Steven Gerrard’s sacking in midweek with a 4-0 thumping of Brentford.

Danny Ings scored twice as Villa led 3-0 after just 14 minutes, with Leon Bailey adding the other goal, and the game was as good as over when Ollie Watkins netted the fourth just before the hour.

Leicester City built on their 2-0 win at home to Leeds United in midweek with a 4-0 win away to Wolves thanks to some clinical finishing.

Leicester had only five shots all game, but their first four efforts ended up in the back of the net, with Youri Tielemans and Harvey Barnes scoring after eight and 18 minutes, while James Maddison and Jamie Vardy netted in the second half. Wolves had over 20 shots, but once again failed to find the net.

Leeds United slipped into the relegation zone after a 3-2 defeat at home to Fulham. Rodrigo Moreno put Leeds ahead after 20 minutes, but Aleksandr Mitrovic leveled just six minutes later and Bobby Reid (74 minutes) and Willian (83) sealed the win before Crysencio Summerville’s late consolation for Leeds.

On Saturday, two goals in the last 10 minutes resolved the 1-1 draw between Chelsea and Manchester United, with Jorginho netting an 87th-minute penalty for Chelsea, before Casemiro’s injury-time header saved a point for United in a game where Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence for disciplinary reasons captured the pre-game headlines.

Two more goals from Erling Haaland put Manchester City on the way to a 3-1 win at home to Brighton.

Leandro Trossard’s low drive after 53 minutes gave Brighton hope of a comeback, but Kevin de Bruyne made it 3-1 with 15 minutes left to play.

Former Liverpool player Taiwo Awoniyi scored the only goal of the game as Nottingham Forest, who had kicked the weekend off bottom of the table, stunned Liverpool 1-0.

Liverpool had over 70 percent of the ball and a host of chances, including one from Virgil van Dijk 30 seconds before time, but Forest held on for a vital win.

Everton got back to winning ways after three consecutive losses as they defeated Crystal Palace 3-0 in their best display of the season. Dominic Calvert-Lewin put Everton in front in the 11th minute, Anthony Gordon made it 2-0 in the 63rd minute, and Dwight McNeil rounded off the scoring six minutes from time.

