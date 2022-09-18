London, Sep 18: Teenager Ethan Nwaneri became the youngest player in Premier League history as he came off the bench in Arsenal’s comfortable victory over Brentford, breaking the record previously held by midfielder Harvey Elliott.Also Read - Premier League: Chelsea vs Liverpool; Two Other Weekend Matches Postponed

The record was previously held by Liverpool teenager Elliott, who was 16 years and 30 days old when he came on for Fulham in 2019. Also Read - Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool: Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford Help United Pick First Points of The Season

Young England underage international Nwaneri was introduced in the final moments and replaced goal scorer Fabio Vieira for Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Brentford. Also Read - Thomas Tuchel Lashes Out After Chelsea vs Tottenham EPL Fixture; Says Both Goals by Spurs Should Not Stand

15 years and 181 days. The youngest player in Premier League history. Congratulations, Ethan Nwaneri 👏 ❤️ @ArsenalAcademy pic.twitter.com/52pnzERNM8 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 18, 2022



Nwaneri has featured at Under-18 and Under-21 levels for Arsenal this season and the attacking midfielder earned a spot in Mikel Arteta’s squad with the likes of Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith-Rowe unavailable due to injury.

The schoolboy was promoted to first-team training this week having made his Under-21 debut at the beginning of September.

The attacking midfielder has recorded four goals and assists in four league games between the Under-18 and Under-21 this campaign. He caught the eyes of Arsenal fans when he scored on his Under-18 debut last year at the age of just 14, with many hoping that he would go on to be the next big thing.

Nwaneri will always remember this historic — albeit brief — debut for the final few minutes at the Brentford Community Stadium. And he can say he played his part in a victory that took Arsenal to the top of the table with a win against Brentford.

(With Inputs From IANS)