Liverpool defeated Sheffield United 2-0 on Thursday to move 13 points clear of second-placed Leicester City, but more importantly and completed one year without tasting defeat in the last one year in the English Premier League.

The win over Sheffield was The Reds’ 19 in the last 20 games this season, with their last defeat coming against Manchester City on January 3 last year. Since, Liverpool have not lost in 37 games. Their rampant form has made them the prime contender to lift the Premier League title and only a drastic collapse stands in the way of The Reds and their maiden Premier League title since the competition was renamed to the Premier League.

Out of these 37 games, they have won 32, picked up 101 points and scored 89 goals. Jurgen Klopp’s side is the third Premier League team to have lasted a year without losing. Arsenal did it during the 2003-04 season, during which they won 49 games and were named “The Invincibles”, and Chelsea remained unbeaten from October 2004 to November 2005.

Liverpool’s only two domestic defeats in the last one year has been their loss in the FA Cup last January and the one they endured against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup last month, against whom they fielded a relatively young team. Besides, twice they have lost in the Champions League – to Barcelona in the first-leg semi-final and Napoli in this year’s league stage.

At the end of last season, Liverpool won nine straight games and yet they missed out on the Premier League title to City. The juggernaut continued this season, with Liverpool winning the first eight matches, taking their overall tally to 17 matches, falling one short of matching City’s winning streak of 18 matches.

Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino have scored the most for Liverpool, with the three netting 25, 19 and 10 goals respectively.