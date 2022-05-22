Manchester: lkay Gundogan contributed a brace as Manchester City struck three goals in six minutes to come back from a two-goal deficit to score a dramatic 3-2 win against Aston Villa and retained their Premier League title on a dramatic final day of the season on Sunday.Also Read - Twitterverse Reacts to Manchester City's 8th English Premier League Triumph | Check Reactions

City, in a tight race for the title with Liverpool, were staring at a humiliating defeat as Matty Cash (37th minute) gave Aston Villa the lead and Philippe Coutinho made it 2-0 after 69 minutes. With Liverpool taking the lead against Wolverhampton Wolves at Anfield, which would have taken them to 92 points with City remaining at 90 in case of a defeat. Also Read - Manchester City vs Aston Villa and Liverpool vs Wolves Live Streaming English Premier League 2021-22 in India: When and Where to Watch Live Stream Football Match Online on Hotstar; TV Telecast on Star Sports Network

Also Read - Ralf Rangnick Opens up on Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United Future as Erik Ten Hag Prepares to Take Charge of Red Devils

In scenes reminiscent of the first of City’s now six league titles in 11 seasons when Sergio Aguero scored a 93rd minute winner to deny Manchester United the title on goal difference, the champions produced a remarkable comeback at the Etihad.

Goals from Matty Cash and former Liverpool favourite Philippe Coutinho looked set to gift the Reds the title.

Jurgen Klopp’s men did their job by also coming from a goal down to beat Wolves 3-1 at Anfield, but City’s rescue act ensured Liverpool’s bid for an unprecedented quadruple is over.

Gundogan started the comeback as he headed in Raheem Sterling’s cross at the back post.

Rodri then side-footed home from outside the box and Gundogan completed the fightback by tapping home Kevin De Bruyne’s cross at the back post.

Guardiola said before the game he wanted no repeat of Aguero’s legendary late strike a decade ago.

But the Catalan was the most relieved man in Manchester as he sealed the 10th league title of his coaching career in just 13 seasons.

Fans swarmed onto the pitch to celebrate at full-time and the crossbar at the goal where City scored their goals was snapped under the weight of supporters sitting on it.

(With Agency Inputs)