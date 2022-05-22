Manchester: lkay Gundogan contributed a brace as Manchester City struck three goals in six minutes to come back from a two-goal deficit to score a dramatic 3-2 win against Aston Villa and retained their Premier League title on a dramatic final day of the season on Sunday.Also Read - Twitterverse Reacts to Manchester City's 8th English Premier League Triumph | Check Reactions

City, in a tight race for the title with Liverpool, were staring at a humiliating defeat as Matty Cash (37th minute) gave Aston Villa the lead and Philippe Coutinho made it 2-0 after 69 minutes. With Liverpool taking the lead against Wolverhampton Wolves at Anfield, which would have taken them to 92 points with City remaining at 90 in case of a defeat.