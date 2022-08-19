London, Aug 19: Sir Alex Ferguson has told a Manchester court he never saw Ryan Giggs lose his temper as he gave evidence defending his ex-player.Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Lashes Out at Media For Telling 'Lies', Says Will Reveal the Truth Soon

The former Manchester United manager, 80, spoke about his relationship at the club with Giggs, who is on trial charged with assaulting his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville, reports DPA.

Sir Alex told court on Friday that Giggs had a "fantastic temperament", adding: "To have a career as long as he had in a difficult position, in terms of energy, he fulfilled everything we ever wished for."

He said Giggs was “without doubt the best example we had at the club” and “everyone looked at Ryan Giggs as the number one”.

Asked by Giggs’ barrister Chris Daw if he had ever seen him “lose his temper or become aggressive”, Sir Alex replied: “No.”

Giggs, 48, denies using controlling and coercive behaviour against Ms Greville, 38, between August 2017 and November 2020, assaulting her, causing actual bodily harm, and the common assault of her younger sister, Emma Greville, 26.

Giving evidence earlier in the week, self-confessed “love cheat” Giggs told the jury he had been unfaithful in all his previous relationships but had never assaulted a woman.

He said he had never been able to resist “interest” from an “attractive woman”, agreed he was a “flirt by nature”, and confirmed he had lied more than once to his ex-wife Stacey and PR executive Ms Greville.