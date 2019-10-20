Manchester City recorded a comfortable 2-0 win over Crystal Palace to close the gap on current toppers Liverpool by five points. Gabriel Jesus and David Silva put City team in front inside the half-time, with the Brazilian heading his 50th goal for the club.

“Hopefully, we can start from here and continue our good performance,” Guardiola said. “Their keeper made a lot of saves but hopefully we can be more clinical. Our build-up was quicker because they have more intelligence and they pass the ball so well because they are central midfielders.”

In the other big match of the weekend, Chelsea registered a hat-trick of wins when they downed a struggling Newcastle United 1-0 thanks to late 70th-minute goal by Marcus Alonso. The win saw them go fourth on the table, tying with Leicester City on 17 points.

After an eventful first half, the first real chance arrived in 57th minute, when striker headed a cross from Willian into the crossbar. With Chelsea going for the kill, Frank Lampard brought in Christian Pulisic as substitute, who almost broke the deadlock taking an aim at the Newcastle goal but Martin Dubravka came up with a superb point-blank save.

But minutes later, he could not prevent Alonso from finding the back of the net as he slotted a kick low past the Slovakia keeper. Newcastle had Christian Atsu and Dwight Gayle come in as substitutes to get a late equaliser, with the former nearly scoring one in the final moments.

Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur played out a 1-1 draw against Watford with Dale Alli rewarded with a VAR call, using it to fire the ball into the nets in the 86th minute which negated the early score by Abdoulaye Doucoure.

“We are very disappointed at the end of the game. If you don’t score the second one you are always under pressure to not concede,” Doucoure said of the final score. “The performance was very good, we have to take a lot of positives. We had a lot of chances against a top-six team.”