Manchester City leapfrogged Leicester City to take the second place in the EPL standings with a 6-1 beatdown of Aston Villa. Sergio Aguero scored a hat-trick and became the all-time non-British top goal-scorer of the EPL.

In a dominating first half, City scored through Aguero, Gabriel Jesus and a Riyad Mahrez brace. Aguero scored two more in the second half to bring up his world record of 12th hat-trick and AA.

Anwar El-Ghazi scored a penalty in stoppage time but by then, it was too late for Villa, who have now slipped to the 18th position, one below Watford and entered the red zone of relegation.

During City’s rout of Villa, Aguero also surpassed Thierry Henry’s record as the top scorer with 177 goals and also Alan Shearer’s hat-trick mark.

“He has scored a lot of goals, he is happy to be here, he is a legend, he has passed another legend in Thierry Henry,” City manager Pep Guardiola said after the win. “Everyone has a talent and this is his. He has a gift when the ball’s at his feet, he’s amazing. We congratulated him in the dressing room. He’s been doing this over a long, long time.”

City took 18 minutes to register the first goal of the match as Mahrez swiftly slotted one past Danny Drinkwater. He took advantage of a sloppy piece of work from his former Leicester goalie, who lost the ball inside the box allowing him to smash the ball into the net to put City 2-0 ahead.

Aguero struck with a long-range shot and couple with Jesus connecting a header from a Kevin du Bruyne pass, City gained a four-goal cushion. Aguero entered the record books in the opening and closing minutes of the second half before Villa got a consolation goal two minutes into stoppage time.

“It was a chastening experience,” Villa manager Dean Smith said. “We know they are a top class team but some of the goals we have given away were dreadful… We are embarrassed by some of the goals we have conceded today.”