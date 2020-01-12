Liverpool continued their hot run in the English Premier League as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 to open a 16-point lead at the top. Roberto Firmino’s first-half goal proved to be the winner as the Spurs, without Harry Kane, seemed to be struggling and were pushed down to eights in the EPL standings.

Manchester United moved to fifth with their thrashing of Norwich City. The star for the Red Devils was Marcus Rashford, who, playing his 200th game for the club, scored twice – one on either side of half-time and became the third-youngest player to reach the landmark for the club.

Liverpool were on the attack from the word go. Virgil van Dijk almost scored the opener but his close-range header was saved by Paulo Gazzaniga. After back and forth ball possession, the opening goal came in the 37th minute with Mohamed Salah assisting Firmino inside the box for the latter to score.

Lucas Moura and Son Heung-Min produced a couple a long-range efforts but neither converted. Spurs were a lot more improved in the second half though. Spur Serge Aurier produced a good save from Alisson, followed by a Lo Celso coming close to scoring with a counter attack, but Liverpool held on and managed to keep their one-goal lead.

“I’m over the moon about the result, but we have to talk about the performance,” manager Jurgen Klopp said later. “One team deserved to win and that was us. To win at Tottenham is pretty special. That the game wasn’t decided after 50-60 minutes was our fault. We should have scored more goals. “We were on the ground towards the end. A couple of our players were slightly exhausted, but we fought through that.”