New Delhi: Manchester City retained the Premier League title in the most dramatic of fashion as they hauled themselves back from 2-0 down to beat Aston Villa 3-2 with three goals in the final 15 minutes on Sunday. Ilkay Gundogan came off the bench to score twice with Rodri also on target as Pep Guardiola's men held off Liverpool's title charge to win the league by a point.
It was a victory to be remembered for ages as City's emphatic triumph brings back shades of Sergio Aguero's injury-time winning goal against QPR 10 years ago.
Manchester City have won all five of their final Premier League matches of the season under Pep Guardiola, the best such 100% record for a manager in the competition's history.
