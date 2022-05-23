New Delhi: Manchester City retained the Premier League title in the most dramatic of fashion as they hauled themselves back from 2-0 down to beat Aston Villa 3-2 with three goals in the final 15 minutes on Sunday. Ilkay Gundogan came off the bench to score twice with Rodri also on target as Pep Guardiola’s men held off Liverpool’s title charge to win the league by a point.Also Read - EPL: Manchester City Beat Aston Villa 3-2 to Clinch 8th English Premier League Title

It was a victory to be remembered for ages as City’s emphatic triumph brings back shades of Sergio Aguero’s injury-time winning goal against QPR 10 years ago. Also Read - Manchester City vs Aston Villa and Liverpool vs Wolves Live Streaming English Premier League 2021-22 in India: When and Where to Watch Live Stream Football Match Online on Hotstar; TV Telecast on Star Sports Network

Manchester City have won all five of their final Premier League matches of the season under Pep Guardiola, the best such 100% record for a manager in the competition’s history. Also Read - Ralf Rangnick Opens up on Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United Future as Erik Ten Hag Prepares to Take Charge of Red Devils

PETER DRURY’s COMMENTARY ON GUNDOGAN GOAL TO WIN MANCHESTER CITY THE LEAGUE. GOAT 🐐 pic.twitter.com/VPDKDJQYEr — NUNGUA BURNA (FACTOS RONALDO) (@viewsdey) May 22, 2022

Social media has been buzzing and drooling over City’s majestic victory. Here are some of the reactions from Twitter.

Campeones campeones , I love you @ManCity 💙 — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) May 22, 2022

Maybe City should give this man a statue, too 🔥😂 Congrats Gündo, Congrats @ManCity 🏆💪🏼 @IlkayGuendogan — Leroy Sané (@leroy_sane) May 22, 2022

So poetic that Manchester City got a 3-2 comeback win on the 10 year anniversary of 93:20 — ⚡️🇧🇼 (@Priceless_Silva) May 22, 2022

Well done @ManCity had 4 mini heart attacks! 💙💙💙💙💙 — Micah Richards (@MicahRichards) May 22, 2022