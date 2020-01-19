Arsenal and Manchester City played out respective draws against Sheffield United and Crystal Palace, whereas Chelsea conceded a last stoppage-time goal to Newcastle United in the latest round of English Premier League matches on Saturday. With the win, City have jumped over Leicester to be placed on 48 points, still 13 adrift of toppers Liverpool, while Chelsea were two places below at 39. Arsenal continued to struggle at 10th.

Chelsea slipped to their eighth defeat of the season when Isaac Hayden scored a last-gap injury-time winner. Close to the final whistle, Chelsea, who dominated the match, failed to clear a corner resulting in Hayden netting a header.

“We dominated every aspect of the game. They hit the bar in the first half but the rest of the game was ours, except scoring,” Chelsea manager Frank Lampard told BBC.

“Newcastle defend their box, you won’t make too many clear-cut chances against them. We controlled the game, we were at the end of their box. If we want to go to the next level we have to take chances and score in these kind of games. The lads have got their heads down in there. But the brutal reality of football is if you don’t score, teams stay in the game and something like that happens at the end.”

At the Emirates, John Fleck’s late equaliser cancelled out Gabriel Martinelli’s early lead for Arsenal, which helped Sheffield play out at draw. Starting ahead of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who was suspended, 18-year-old Martinelli converted a swirling cross by striking from close range. Closing in on victory, the Gunners’ party was spoiled when Fleck beat Bernd Leno, also from close range to deny Arsenal three points.

“I’m very disappointed, the performance deserved three points,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said after the match.

“It is two points lost but if you don’t put games to bed in the last 10 minutes that can happen. There is a history of that, 1-0 up is never enough, be careful as anything can happen. They tried to do their best before, I inherited a team in a difficult situation. In the second half they didn’t create much apart from the goal, a long ball and someone from an incredible angle puts it in the top corner.”

At the Etihad Stadium, three goals in the final 10 minutes saw City and Palace play out an entertaining draw. Cenk Tosun scored his debut goal and became the fourth Turkish player to reach 10 or more Premier League goals, after Muzzy Izzet (34), Tuncay Sanli (20) and Tugay (10), to put City ahead in the 39th minute. However, two goals from Sergio Aguero gave City gave City a stunning lead before Fernandinho conceded dramatic own goal in the 90th minute to let the Eagles escape with a draw.

“I told them to keep going, put more balls into the box and try to control Zaha on the counter-attack,” City manager Pep Guardiola said. “It’s difficult to analyse when they shoot one corner have no more chances and we did many times and unfortunately could not win. We take it one game at a time.”