Liverpool edged Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 in a nervy English Premier League encounter to once again be in the lead by a good 13 points. In a match marred by VAR controversies, Liverpool were a bit rusty but a Sadio Mane goal just before half-time acted the deal-breaker as the managed a strong cushion over Leicester City at second.

In the 42nd minute, the ball had deflected off Adam Lallana’s shoulders in the box before Mane slotted it past goalkeeper Rui Patricio. Lallana went up for the review and after a lengthy delay, the goal did in fact count. Wolves, were on the receiving end of another VAR call. Pedro Neto seemed to have equalised for the Wolves but the decision was overturned due to the narrowest of off sides.

“We feel massively hard done by. I can’t get my head around it. It’s ridiculous,” Coady told Sky Sports. “For me it [VAR] is not working. Some people are saying it gets the right decision but we’re the players on the pitch and it doesn’t feel right to me.

“Anthony Taylor is a great fellow to speak to, but I ask a question and I don’t get an answer.”

Chelsea scored two late goals in a stunning come from behind win with Jorginho and Tammy Abraham scoring in the 83rd and 87th minute. Arsenal seemed set to reap benefits of an early goal from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who put the Gunners ahead in the 13th minute.

But in the dying stages of the match, Bernd Leno charged ahead only for Jorginho to tap home. Four minutes later, Leno once again committed a defensive error and Tammy Abraham drilled the ball between the goalkeeper’s legs.

“I give credit to the boys, credit to Jorginho,” Chelsea striker Abraham said. “In the first 30 minutes they dominated the ball… then this man [Jorginho] comes on and it’s a whole different ball game. Him coming on lifted us as a team.”