Liverpool went 13 points clear at the top of the standings with a crushing 4-0 win over Leicester City to strengthen their grip on the Premier Title race. Roberto Firmino scored twice, and was aided by one goal and two assists by Trent Alexander-Arnold along James Milner’s penalty conversion as Jurgen Klopps’s men came 0-1 from behind to thrash the 2015 Premier League champions.

With 52 points, Liverpool are right at the top and the win has brightened their chances to bring home the EPL title after 30 long years.

“I am happy about that. I appreciate it because I do not take it for granted and the boys have to do it every three days. We had big chances at the start of the game, did not score with them but stayed in the game and controlled it,” Liverpool manager Klopp told BBC.

“It is was difficult for Leicester to get into the game, both teams felt the intensity of the season but we controlled it more and maybe Leicester were not as aggressive, maybe because of us and our positioning. We scored a first goal, super, super, cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Roberto Firmino can score from that situation.”

Manchester United had a field day against Newcastle United with a convincing come from behind win. After Matty Longstaff hit the back of the net in the 17th minute, a brace from Antony Martial, along with a goal each from Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood pushed United to 28 points with seven wins.

“We’re not going to see the best of Mason [Greenwood] for a couple of years. He’s learning, growing as a human being, he’ll grow more and more,” United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said after the match.

“Marcus [Rashford] sprung on the scene the same age and you see more maturity in his game. You saw the intent straight away. Newcastle made mistakes but we made them make them by pressing and we made it hard for them.”

In Michael Arteta’s first game as the club’s manager, Arsenal earned a comeback draw against AFC Bournemouth with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s 63rd-minute strike negating Dan Gosling’s goal scored in the 35th minute. The result at the Vitality Stadium extends Arsenal’s wineless streak to 11 as they continue to languish at the 13th place with 24 points in the Premier League standings.

“It was intense, I was so excited, I just wanted to pass that energy to the players and I really enjoyed it,” Arteta told BBC after the match.

“I think we had the chances in the second half to put the game in our favour, but in general in terms of attitude, desire and commitment, it was better than expected, not happy.

“I did not know how long the players would last at that rhythm with the demands I made of them but the attitude was spot on. There are no negotiables at this club, there are standards that have to be done at this club and they held them today.”