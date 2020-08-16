Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Eupen vs Club Brugge Dream11 Team Prediction Belgian Pro League 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Football Match EPN vs BRU at Kehrwegstadion: In the upcoming fixture of Belgian Pro League 2019-20 on Monday, KAS Eupen will square off against Club Brugge at the Kehrwegsadion stadium on super Sunday. The Belgian Pro League EPN vs BRU match will kick-off at 7.30 PM IST. Eupen started off their season through a 1-1 win over Leuven and it was Sascha Kotysch who got his name on the score sheet. On the other hand, Club Brugge, they were stunned by Charleroi by getting beat 1-0 at home. With both sides still looking for their first win of the new season, the upcoming fixture could turn out to be an intriguing affair. Here is the Dream11 Prediction of Belgian Pro League for the game ahead.. The live TV or online broadcast of the Belgian Pro League 2020 match will not be available in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Belgian Pro League 2020 match between Eupen and Club Brugge will start at 7.30 PM IST – August 16.

Venue: Kehrwegstadion.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- S Mignolet

Defenders- M Mitrovic, O Kossounou, S Deli

Midfielders- R Vormer (VC), A Sagna, B Lambert, A Baby (C)

Forwards- D Okereke, K Musona, M Kone

EPN vs BRU Probable Playing XIs

Eupen Form: Theo Defourny, Jonathan Heris, Amara Baby, Boris Lambert, Marciano Aziz, Pierre Akono, Knowledge Musona, Mamadou Kone, Andreas Beck, Emmanuel Sowah, Silas Gnaka.

Club Brugge: Simon Mignolet, Matej Mitrovic, Odilon Kossounou, Simon Deli, Ruud Vormer, Amadou Sagna, Brandon Mechele, Mats Rits, Michael Krmencik, Youssouph Badji, Thibault Vlietinck.

EPN vs BRU SQUADS

Eupen (EPN): Romain Matthys, Abdul Nurudeen, Ortwin De Wolf, Theo Defourny, Menno Koch, Jonathan Heris, Emmanuel Sowah, Silas Gnaka, Gary Magnee, Senna Miangue, Benoit Poulain, Andreas Beck, Jordi Amat, Adriano, Boris Lambert, Konan NDri, Sibiry Keita, Amara Baby, Marciano Aziz, Jens Cools, Pierre Akono, Nils Schouterden, Isaac Nuhu, Stef Peeters, Carlos Embalo, Knowledge Musona, Leonardo Miramar Rocha, Mamadou Kone, Julien Ngoy.

Club Brugge (BRU): Simon Mignolet, Ethan Horvath, Nick Shinton, Senne Lammens, Eduard Sobol, Brandon Mechele, Federico Ricca, Matej Mitrovic, Clinton Mata, Odilon Kossounou, Simon Deli, Erhan Masovic, Ahmed Touba, Ignace Van Der Brempt, Maxim de Cuyper, Ruud Vormer, Mats Rits, Eder Balanta, Hans Vanaken, Thibault Vlietinck, Krepin Diatta, Cyril Ngonge, Charles De Ketelaere, Thomas Van Den Keybus, Amadou Sagna, Michael Krmencik, Siebe Schrijvers, David Okereke, Emmanuel Dennis, Youssouph Badji.

