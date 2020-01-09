The Big Bash League (BBL) is one of the most entertaining leagues around the world, thanks to the exciting brand of cricket that it provides and also the funny moments at times that captivate fans. On Tuesday, during the game between Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Renegades, Liam Livingstone was at the receiving end as he was hit flush on his box, not once but twice.

After the match, Livingstone, who was the man of the match for his 59 runs in 39 balls was interviewed by Erin Holland, who asked him, ‘How Are The Crown Jewels?’ The question left Livingstone red-faced. “They are alright now. I wouldn’t advise getting hit in the same place twice.”

What made the moment even funnier was the fact that he was on the microphone when hit and his reaction was heard by everyone. Before he could have recovered from the earlier agony, he got hit once again in the same area and this time he loudly exclaimed “Oh noo” as he fell down. This time the announcers couldn’t control their laughter and burst out loud on television.

Meanwhile, the Scorchers are not having the best of seasons as they find themselves languishing at the sixth spot midway into the tournament. They have played seven matches and won three and lost four and have six points. They need to get their campaign back on track and they would hope to do it soon.