Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland’s father Alfie landed in Barcelona on Thursday morning with his agent Mino Raiola for the transfer talk with the Catalan giants. Haaland has been one of the most prolific goal-scorers in the past couple of seasons. The 20-year-old is one of the hottest prospects in world football right now as European giants like Manchester United, City, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona are heavily linked with him. Also Read - Lionel Messi Record: Barcelona Captain Equals Xavi's Record For Most Appearances For Catalans

The latest developments have given Barcelona an edge over the clubs to sign Haaland. President Joan Laporta’s assistant picked Haaland’s father and the agent from the airport as it has been reported that the duo will have a talk over a 154 million Euro transfer move. Also Read - Lionel Messi Loses COOL on Barcelona Supporter For Filming Him | WATCH VIDEO



Joan Laporta returned to head Football Club Barcelona after winning the presidential election on March 8. Laporta has been one of the most successful presidents in the Catalan club history with his earlier tenure resulting in a sextuple at the 2009-10 season with Pep Guardiola as the manager.

During his first reign as president of Barcelona in 2003, Laporta made some serious business in terms of attracting some of the biggest players in world football at that time including Ronaldinho, Thierry Henry, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Deco. He also appointed Pep Guardiola the manager who won the sextuple in the 2009-10 season.

Laporta has shared good relations with super-agent Raiola in the past and with Haaland’s transfer talks, it will going to get stronger.

Barcelona have been eliminated from the UEFA Champions League this season by Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16. However, they are still fighting hard for the La Liga title and are currently at the second spot. The Ronald Koeman side have also qualified for the finals of Copa del Rey.

If Haaland joins Barcelona next season then it will give huge boost to Laporta’s chances of convincing club great Lionel Messi to extend his contract.