Erling Haaland creates HISTORY for Norway in 3-2 FIFA World Cup 2026 win over Senegal, become 2nd player in 52 years to…

Norway have marched into the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 with a 3-2 win over Senegal as Erling Haaland scored twice on Monday.

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Norway's Erling Haaland in action against Senegal in FIFA World Cup 2026 match. (Photo: IANS)

Norway vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I: Monday was a night for superstars in the FIFA World Cup 2026 with Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland ushering a goal-rush with two goals each to set the tournament alight. Haaland, who had scored a couple of goals in Norway’s opening match vs Iraq, added another brace in the Group I match vs Senegal to book the Vikings berth in the Round of 32 with a 3-2 win at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Monday.

Haaland also become only the 2nd footballer in the last 52 years to score multiple goals in his first two matches of the World Cup. The last one to achieve this feat was current England captain Harry Kane in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The others are Guillermo Stabile (first 3 in 1930), Sandor Kocsis (first 4 in 1954), Just Fontaine in 1958 and Grzegorz Lato 1974. Haaland has now scored in his last 12 competitive appearances for Norway and has scored at least one goal in 18 of his last 21 competitive national team matches.

The Norway and Manchester City striker now has 59 goals in 52 matches, which is the best goal per match average by any player with more than 50 international matches in the last 100 years. “It’s my specialty to score goals. I’m just really good at scoring goals,” Haaland was quoted as saying by AP news agency.

Norway’s players and staff celebrated their progression to the Round of 32 in style by gathering in a 10-row formation just inside the penalty area at MetLife Stadium’s north end. Haaland was sitting in front as teammate Martin Odegaard banged on a bongo drum. They alternated with the fans performing the Viking Row — chanting ‘Ro’ while mimicking oarsmen.

“We’ve all seen it online and it’s been going completely viral, so Martin told me before the game, `What do you think? Should we join in?’” Haaland recalled.

A special moment between players and fans as Norway celebrate reaching the Round of 32 in their first @FIFAWorldCup appearance since 1998! pic.twitter.com/eA9fLrqvDY — FIFA (@FIFAcom) June 23, 2026

“`If we win, let’s do it. So why not? Let’s go for it.’ So it was a perfect moment I think to do that,” he added.

Haaland also became the top-scorer for Norway in the history of the World Cup after only two matches. Marcus Pederson put the Vikings in front in the 43rd minute after replacing an injured teammate, and Haaland continued his goal rush in the 48th and 58th minutes to build a 3-1 lead.

Haaland ran onto Martin Odegaard’s pass and put a left-footed shot past the outstretched left hand of goalkeeper Édouard Mendy, capping an end-to-end counterattack for a 2-0 lead.

The Norway striker has 24 goals in his last 12 international games — scoring at least once in every match — and 59 goals in 52 international appearances. He is second in the Golden Boot race, one behind Argentina’s Lionel Messi and tied with France’s Kylian Mbappe.